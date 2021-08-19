CADILLAC — The Northern District Fair is looking to end strong as events continue through this weekend.
The 2021 version of the Northern District Fair and the annual August tradition looks to bring what it always does — animals, rides and entertainment. This year, the fair is going strong from Aug. 15-21.
Thursday will be filled with events, including an open horse show and garden tractor pulls in the grandstand. Thursday also is Kids’ Day on the midway all day, which includes specials on armbands to ride the rides. To close the week, there will be the Farm Bureau chicken BBQ on Friday and a demolition derby on Friday and Saturday.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Wexford County 4-H also will be holding an archery demonstration where children from the area can shoot at a target and families can learn about a new archery club that is forming.
Wexford County 4-H Shooting Sports/Environmental/Outdoor educator Laura Quist said the Wild One’s Club through the Wexford County 4-H will be adding shooting sports and, in particular, archery. The hope is to add other shooting sports, including air rifles, .22 rifles and shotguns.
If a person is interested but unable to make it to the fair, Quist said they may call the Wexford County Michigan State Extension Office to get more information. The office number is (231) 779-9480.
For more information about the weeklong event go to www.northerndistrictfair.org.
