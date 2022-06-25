Nearly 2 million Michiganders expected to travel during Fourth of July weekend

With America’s birthday quickly approaching, AAA has released its travel forecast for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend and it appears that many Michiganders will be traveling.
AAA is predicting that the upcoming holiday weekend — which is defined as the five days from Thursday, June 30 to Monday, July 4 — will be the second busiest since 2000. AAA predicts that close to 1.7 million Michiganders will travel at least 50 miles during the holiday weekend, which is a 10% increase when compared to the holiday weekend in 2021. It also is slightly more than what was experienced in 2019.
While all modes of transportation are forecast to be stronger than last year, the biggest surprise is auto travel. Despite record-high gas prices, AAA forecasts 1.5 million Michiganders will take a holiday road trip — the most on record, dating back to 2001.
Although air travel is forecast to be 0.77% weaker than last year, AAA predicts domestic traveler volumes are expected to remain well below pre-pandemic levels. Recent issues with air travel and ongoing concerns of cancellations and delays are likely the catalyst, according to AAA.
AAA also said drivers should expect the longest travel delays heading into the holiday weekend, particularly during the afternoons on Thursday, June 30 and Friday, July 1 as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers. Drivers in major U.S. metros could experience double the travel times compared to a normal trip, according to AAA.
“Even with gas hitting record prices, travelers are still eager to hit the road this summer. We expect nationwide travel times to increase about 50% compared to normal. Drivers around major metro areas must be prepared for significantly more delays,” Bob Pishue, Transportation Analyst, INRIX said. “Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic. Our advice is to avoid traveling on Thursday (June 30) and Friday (July 1) afternoon.”
Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau Executive Director Kathy Adair Morin said the CAVB checks with local lodging properties every week to see how they are doing and so far June has been pretty strong when it comes to reservations.
The hope is that trend will continue for the holiday weekend and beyond. She also said it has been a similar story in many local campgrounds.
As for gas prices, Morin said she doesn’t believe the record prices have hindered people coming to the Cadillac area.
“I don’t believe it has been as much of an issue for our area as it has for areas that are farther north or further away,” she said. “We are still reasonably priced to come to.”
She also said she doesn’t believe the lack of a Fourth of July celebration is impacting people’s wanting to come to Cadillac during the holiday weekend.
In March, Cadillac Freedom Festival organizers posted a message on social media asking for volunteers to help put together the 2022 iteration of the event. Despite the message’s tone being one of urgency, little response was given.
As a result, the decision was made to cancel the event including the fireworks. The fireworks, however, appear to be happening albeit more than a month after the July 4 holiday. At its June 20 meeting, the Cadillac City Council approved a request from Lake Cadillac Resort owner Mike Blackmer to host a fireworks display on Aug. 27.
As for the surrounding areas, Morin said it is a similar story with reservations being steady so far. Again, the area boasting reasonably priced accommodations when compared to other areas in Northern Michigan is part of the reason.
In cooperation with AAA, S&P Global Market Intelligence developed a methodology to forecast actual domestic travel volumes. The economic variables used to forecast travel for the current holiday are leveraged from S&P Global Market Intelligence’s proprietary databases.
These data include macroeconomic drivers such as employment; output; household net worth; asset prices, including stock indices; interest rates; housing market indicators and variables related to travel and tourism, including prices of gasoline, airline travel and hotel stays. AAA and S&P Global Market Intelligence have quantified holiday travel volumes going back to 2000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.