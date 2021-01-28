CADILLAC — At more than 20 cases per day, the Cadillac News coverage area could see its 3,000th COVID-19 case by Monday.
As of Wednesday, the pandemic total for Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties combined was 2,918.
Wexford County has had the most, at 1,203 COVID-19 cases since March 2020. Osceola County has had 853. Missaukee County has had 53 and Lake County has had 327.
Twenty-seven of the 2,918 cases were recorded on Wednesday, with 18 new cases in Wexford County, six new cases in Missaukee County, two new cases in Osceola County and one new case in Lake County.
If the four counties continue to see 27 new cases a day, the Cadillac News coverage area could see 3,000 cases by Monday.
But it's not clear if the pace will continue at this rate.
Munson Healthcare on Tuesday said that the hospital system's region was seeing a positivity rate of about 5%, which is the rate used by the World Health Organization as a key benchmark of how widespread the virus is in a community. Munson also noted that hospitalization and employee sickness were stabilizing and declining.
However, Cadillac News calculations of just the four counties in the newspaper's coverage area put the positivity rate (so far) for the week ending Jan. 30 at 7.1%. At 1,500 tests a week and a positivity rate of 7.1%, it could take a few days longer to reach 3,000 cases, and that's assuming that every positive test result is a new case. We're not supposed to make that assumption because some people are tested multiple times. That's also assuming the positivity rate doesn't continue dropping in the days to come.
As of Tuesday, Michigan's vaccine dashboard shows 3,275 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to residents of Wexford County. Missaukee County residents have had 962 doses. Lake County has had 597. Osceola County has had 1,693 doses.
Statewide COVID-19 cases reached 554,237 on Wednesday. There have been 14,411 deaths. There were no new local deaths, though there were six statewide, a marked improvement from the holidays, when there were typically more than 100 deaths every day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.