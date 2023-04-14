MESICK — A day after a grass fire in northwest Wexford County caused an evacuation of people from their homes, first responders are still investigating what caused the Mesick Fire.
The first call regarding the fire came in around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12. The fire started on the north side of 16 Road near the Minar Cemetery and moved in a north/northeast direction nearly making it to 3 Road.
The fire was about a half-mile in length and the wind pushed it from its origin. That is when it found some pines and started moving. Fortunately, the fire hit some hardwoods before reaching 3 Road, which slowed it down. Although it slowed the fire, all the homes on 3 Road were evacuated and some on 14 Road.
By 8 p.m. Wednesday, however, the all-clear was given and people in the area could return to their homes.
In total, 15 structures, including homes and pole buildings, were saved, according to Wexford County Emergency Management Director Randy Boike. He also said the fire burned 37 acres in total.
During a briefing on the fire Thursday, the Department of Natural Resources said the fire was two fires because it jumped over areas, but it was the result of the original fire, Boike said.
“It meandered like a stream. It was a very unique pattern and they only account for the black line. Only what was burnt,” he said.
Although the starting location of the fire is known, Boike said the cause is currently unknown. The investigation also is ongoing. On Thursday, Boike said the DNR was there assessing the fire and getting measurements and acreage burned. He also said they were there making sure there were no hot spots.
Once out there, Boike said the DNR was pretty busy as they were still a few hot spots. While they were taken care of by Thursday afternoon, Boike said the DNR will be returning to the scene of the fire on Friday to make sure the hot spots remain extinguished.
“They are monitoring the site closely and just want to make sure it remains out,” Boike said.
He also said with so many different agencies fighting the fire, including local, state and federal, all parties thought the collaboration between all the parties worked well. He said from the unified command to the different procedures each agency followed, everything meshed well.
Considering fire season has just started and the elevated risk will continue into the weekend, Boike said all parties were happy with how things worked out Wednesday.
“There was a lot of risk at the beginning (of the fire), but once we figured out the game plan, it went smoothly,” he said. “We also had one observation aircraft and two Air Bosses or tankers that really made a difference.”
