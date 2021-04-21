CADILLAC — Michigan is besting the state's vaccination records, but some people are still cool on the vaccine.
In recent weeks, District Health Department No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department have both urged people to sign up for unclaimed vaccination slots.
"We are also seeing a lot of openings in our vaccination schedules. We would really like to get those filled," said Dr. Jennifer Morse during a press conference hosted by Munson Healthcare. Dr. Morse is the medical director for both DHD No. 10 and CMDHD, but was on Tuesday speaking on behalf of DHD No. 10.
On Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office announced there have been 6 million vaccines administered in Michigan, with 1 million administered over 11 days.
"Today, Michigan will surpass six million doses administered of the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines,‘ said Governor Whitmer. “My daughter and I were proud to add two to that number on April 6, and my administration and I will not stop until we reach our goal of equitably vaccinating 70% of Michiganders ages 16 and up."
That begs the question—what happens if 31% of Michiganders age 16 and up can never be persuaded to vaccinate against COVID-19?
Dr. Morse hasn't given up hope.
Asked Tuesday whether she thinks the region will get to the 70% goalpost, her response was cautious.
"Umm ... I hope so," Dr. Morse said, later stating, "I have to keep my optimism."
Part of the vaccine hesitancy could be more of a delay in vaccination rather than outright refusal, as many people have stated they intended to wait until the vaccine had been in use for longer.
As more evidence has emerged showing typical vaccine side effects like a sore arm and an immune response, Dr. Morse said she's hopeful more people will choose to be vaccinated.
"We do have a certain percentage of the population who does have natural immunity at this point," Dr. Morse noted. But "we just don't know how long they last," Dr. Morse said, speaking of the immunity to COVID-19 people can experience after recovering from COVID-19. 'If they're not agreeable to getting vaccinated, then after that time, we can't count on that, really, for long term benefits."
As of Tuesday, almost one-third of Michigan's residents over the age of 16 have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the state's vaccine dashboard shows.
Wexford County is slightly ahead of the state's average of 31.5% completion, with 33.6% of the county's residents completing their vaccination and 44.9% initiating their vaccination by getting their first of two shots. Statewide, 45.6% of state residents older than 16 have begun vaccination.
State vaccination data shows Lake County at 36.3% initiated and 29.7% complete; Missaukee County at 42% initiated and 32.4% completed and Osceola County at 35.4% initiated and 25.8% completed.
Other bright spots in the effort to vaccinate Michiganders include young people; Lisa Peacock works for two health departments in northern Michigan and noted that about a quarter of the 16-to-19-year-old population in her area has been vaccinated already "and that's before, we've really done targeted school-based clinics. So that's encouraging that that population wants—and we know that they need—to be vaccinated."
Weekend vaccination clinics have also been drawing big turnouts.
A clinic at Baker College over the weekend "went really well. 591 people were vaccinated by our DHD No. 10 staff and the National Guard," said DHD No. 10 spokesperson Jeannine Taylor, via email. "The facility was great and worked well to keep the flow going and get that many people vaccinated."
DHD No. 10, Munson Healthcare and the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Little River Casino Resort in Manistee on Wednesday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The vaccine clinic will be open to the public and appointments can be scheduled online ( https://ph-district10.as.me/immscovidcasino202104 ). Walk-ins are first-come, first-served one hour after the start of the clinic until one hour before the end of the clinic.
The clinic will be administering the Moderna vaccine to adults 18 and older. Second doses will be scheduled onsite.
“COVID-19 is surging, and community spread is at its peak,‘ stated Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer for Munson Healthcare. “The good news is, the vaccine is available and we are receiving a steady supply for northern Michigan. We continue to urge everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Munson Healthcare is grateful for the collaboration with our local health departments and their tireless work to extend access to the vaccine as quickly as possible.‘
The casino is offering $10 Free Play to people who get the vaccine at Wednesday's clinic.
