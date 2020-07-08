Nearly 6,000 without power in Missaukee County

LAKE CITY — Nearly 6,000 Consumers Energy customers are without power in Missaukee County Wednesday after outages were first reported around 2:30 p.m.
With the temperatures nearing 90 degrees Wednesday afternoon, Consumers Energy spokesperson Roger Morgenstern said crews were working as hard as they could to get the power back on.
"We know it is hot and we appreciate our customers' patience. We are working toward getting the power back on," he said.
The area of the outage included Lake City, Lake Township, Forest Township, Caldwell Township, Pioneer Township Norwich Township, and West Branch Township, according to the Consumers Energy Outage Map.
Morgenstern said the cause of the outage was due to equipment failure at a substation near Lake City. What caused the equipment failure, however, was unknown as the focus was on power restoration. Once power is restored, Morgenstern said crews would figure out what went wrong.
As for a restoration time for those without power, Morgenstern said it is estimated power will be back on was originally around 7:45 p.m. but that was pushed back to 9 p.m. Morgenstern said it was to allow for transfer of the electric load to another part of the substation. He also said Consumers Energy likely won't know for a while what caused the substation equipment to fail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.