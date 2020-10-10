Neighbors heard explosion when terrorists trained nearby

LUTHER — Weeks later, Cliff Demos is sure the bang he heard was a bomb—an improvised explosive device set off by alleged domestic terrorists who planned to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
At the time, Demos didn't think too much about the bang. Figured it was electrical. And even if it was a bomb, he hears guns going off all the time where he lives.
Plus, he's busy running for county commissioner, taking care of his horses and his own land.
"It kind of went in one ear and out the other," Demos said. He knows some neighbors that are military veterans with "some pretty big guns," after all.
"These are legitimate, honest upfront, people—but they just enjoy shooting their guns," Demos said.
But on Thursday, Demos started re-considering the bang he heard. After news broke that alleged domestic terrorists had used property near Luther for "field training exercises" in which they fired off an IED and planned a kidnapping operation, Demos started thinking again about the bang he heard.
Now, given his experience in the military, Demos is sure that the bang he heard nearly a month ago was the group practicing setting off IEDs.
That certainty is underscored by what he saw and heard Wednesday night: search helicopters circling his property and the woods behind it. Agents were back again on Thursday, blocking off the part of Three Mile Road that turns into two-tracks.
It's back there, Demos said, that a landowner has a history of selling parcels to would-be homesteaders on land contract.
Reached by telephone, the landowner confirmed to the Cadillac News that the parcel FBI agents searched was under contract to Ty Garbin, the Hartland man who is one of six men accused in federal court of conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Another seven men, who are members of the so-called "militia" group Wolverine Watchmen, are accused of terrorism and firearms crimes and were charged by state officials. Some of the militia members were at the property in Luther, as well, according to criminal documents.
The same court documents suggest the timeframe Demos recalls matches when the alleged domestic terrorists were at the property; the FBI says it was the weekend of Sept. 12-13.
Demos, like some other community members in Luther, expressed shock and dismay that something like this could happen so close to home—or anywhere, really.
"This is terrible. That something like this could happen in our—in the world we live in," Demos said.
Other community members recall a time when Luther was known for some rough activity, tussles in the street.
And there is a history of militia activity.
Tom Moore, 70, recalls white supremacists "getting together" around the time Martin Luther King, Junior was killed.
Moore's wife, Ginny Moore, said she'd heard rumors of modern militia activity near Luther but didn't know who they were or where they were.
"I'm surprised that that the militia was as close as they was," Moore said.
Ellsworth Township Supervisor Bob Long, who has held the job for 49 years, said that a militia group had approached the township 10-15 years ago.
"They didn't think we had any authority," Long recalled. The militia group submitted a Freedom of Information request for details on the ownership of the township cemetery (the cemetery is near the site where the alleged domestic terrorists trained this year; it's straight out from where Three Mile Road turns into the two tracks on which the "training" site is located) but never paid for the documents, Long said. "I didn't hear no more from 'em."
"They're just against government ... they don't respect authority whatsoever," Long said about militia groups. "That's why they want the governor."
In response to a question about whether he considers militia groups to be terrorists, Long said he did.
"They don't respect the law. Or any authority. That's a terrorist, in my opinion," Long said.
Long said people already get the wrong idea about Luther. But people work hard to build the community, Long said, citing a new fire hall, a "godsend" of a library, the Lions Club and the museum.
"It's not the kind of reputation you want," Long said of the militia activity. The town is quiet but friendly, Long said.
And there's one thing that could be done to help keep this kind of activity at bay, Long suggested.
"If people are upset over this militia deal, they got to think about it. Because when we voted on zoning, they voted against it," Long said. "Zoning would help control that. Because they wouldn't be splitting that land up like they are."
Scott Lucas, owner of Luther Grocery, has lived in the area for most of his life.
The low cost of land could attract militia groups, Lucas indicated.
"It's people that just came to Luther from other places. They just basically came there for the cheap, open land," Lucas said. "They're not really people from Luther."
