CADILLAC — After Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel advised law enforcement to use their best judgment regarding enforcement of Stay Home, Safe Safe violations due to potential litigation last week, she changed her stance on Tuesday.
Although the Michigan Legislature passed a concurrent resolution that, in part, rejected the extension of the state of emergency and state of disaster declared by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Nessel issued a letter of guidance Tuesday that finds the two orders to be valid under the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act and asks local law enforcement agencies to continue their enforcement efforts.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer late last week issued directives both proclaiming that the coronavirus emergency continues under a 1945 law and declaring new states of emergency and disaster under a 1976 law after lawmakers refused her request for a 28-day extension. The declarations are the foundation of her stay-home order and other measures to curb the spread of the virus.
Republicans, who want more input on gradually restarting the economy and say a ban on elective medical and dental procedures should be lifted, also voted to authorize a lawsuit challenging her authority and actions. They question the legality of her stay-home measure since the Legislature did not lengthen the state of emergency.
But Whitmer said the stay-home order rests on gubernatorial powers in the 1945 law, which does not require legislative consent nor an extension. The later law has a provision saying it should not be construed to "limit, modify, or abridge" a governor's authority to proclaim an emergency under the earlier law or to exercise powers vested by the state constitution.
“COVID-19 has created a public health crisis of unprecedented gravity in our lifetime. To date, the most effective means to contain an infectious pandemic is to keep people away from each other," Nessel said. "In promulgating Executive Order 2020-69 and Executive Order 2020-70, the governor has done just that by placing restrictions on certain activities to limit social interactions. The absence of these restrictions would open gateways for the virus to reach every family and social network in every part of the state.‘
Nessel's statements last week left many law enforcement officials as well as the public if the Stay Home, Stay Safe Order and the places of public accommodation order were still enforceable. That included Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore.
Interpretation of the law is important and on Friday Nessel told law enforcement to use its best judgment within the edicts of the executive orders, according to Elmore. On Tuesday, he said she clearly states they are enforceable.
In Wexford County, Elmore said the law enforcement team is working together as a team —prosecutors and police. They are in constant communication with each other and consistent in their interpretation of the law and its application, Elmore said.
Thankfully, Elmore said the people of this community are doing a good job helping and COVID-19 numbers show Wexford County residents are all working together despite the confusing messages.
"Until the orders change or the courts issue a ruling changing them as they interpret the law, we will continue to do our jobs. That’s how the government in a civilized society works," Elmore said.
To view Nessel’s letter to law enforcement, visit www.michigan.gov/documents/ag/Ltr_re_EO_69_70.final_689490_7.pdf.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.