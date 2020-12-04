Nessel: people take serious health risks by violating MDHHS orders

CADILLAC — A sixth person has died of COVID-19 in Lake County, as of the Thursday afternoon update from District Health Department No. 10.
It follows a rise in recent deaths among local counties.
Wexford County has had 12 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, while Osceola County has had 10, Lake County has had six and Missaukee County has had four, current data shows.
On Thursday, the state announced that the Michigan Liquor Control Commission had issued an emergency suspension of the liquor licenses and permits held by Iron Pig Smokehouse in Gaylord. The state says "multiple violations of the current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Emergency Order, currently in effect until Dec. 8, 2020, include: allowing non-residential, in-person gatherings; providing in-person dining; failure to require face coverings for staff and patrons; and failure to prohibit patrons from congregating."
In an interview Wednesday with the Cadillac News, Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel said she hopes people will continue to take the MDHHS orders seriously.
"I hope, at this point that most people appreciate the severity of COVID, and just how easily it spreads and is transmitted and the serious health risks that people are taking by violating these MDHHS orders," Nessel said.
Enforcement is tricky.
"I would be disingenuous if I had told you that I was thrilled with the compliance that we've had in terms of our partnerships with law enforcement agencies around the state," Nessel said. For widespread matters that impact every county and municipality in the state, "We look to local law enforcement to work with us on these issues. When you have—whether they are county prosecutors, or county sheriff's or municipal police departments, police chiefs—that just come out and say, 'we are not going to enforce on these issues,' it makes it very very difficult for those of us at the state level, because we can't be everywhere."
In the Cadillac News coverage area on Thursday, there were 29 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the four counties.
Osceola County had 14 new cases, reaching 542 for the pandemic total. Wexford County added seven, reaching 678. Missaukee County added six, reaching 290. Lake County added two new cases, reaching 210 for the pandemic-long total.
Statewide cases are at 380,343, an increase of 7,146 since Wednesday. There have been 9,580 COVID-19 deaths in Michigan.
