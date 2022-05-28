CADILLAC — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel was in Cadillac Friday to talk to a group of senior citizens about scams targeting the elderly and elder abuse.
The audience was the residents of Samaritas Senior Living Cadillac and Nessel spoke for roughly 40 minutes before they were treated to ice cream before their evening meal.
Samaritas Senior Living Cadillac Administrator Lisa Gamble said the facility was contacted by Nessel’s office to hold the event. She also said the attorney general’s office has a task force that works to help spread awareness and educate people about elder abuse and various scams that target senior citizens.
The Elder Abuse Task Force launched in 2019 and consists of more than 55 different organizations in the public, private and nonprofit sectors. The more than 100 individuals on the Task Force are divided into seven committees working diligently to accomplish nine initiatives.
In addition to the creation of the vulnerable adult incident report and associated trainings, the Financial Exploitation Prevention Act was passed ensuring mandated reporting for financial institutions on suspected fraud or exploitation. Additionally, Nessel’s office said legislation has been introduced to address the remainder of the First Revised initiatives.
Although Gamble said she is not aware of any residents becoming victims of scams, she said it is still an important issue to bring to their attention. She also said it is important they understand what is considered elder abuse.
“We want our residents to be able to understand what is considered abuse and that they feel they can openly report any concerns they have,” Gamble said.
While progress has been made in protecting elders against abuse and falling victims to scams, Nessel said there is a lot that still needs to be done. She also said the only way that can happen is legislatively.
“A lot of the changes that have to be made; they have to be legislatively. We have over 50 senior advocacy organizations, we have state reps. and senators from both sides of the aisles, we have police, we have prosecutors, we have adult protective services, and the list goes on and on,” she said.
“But I can’t make the legislature do anything. I think they appreciate the uniqueness of these bills, but I don’t know why we’re having such a hard time getting them through.”
When it comes to scams, Nessel said there is always a different one that is surfacing and they change all the time, but if she had to pick one that is a usual suspect it is the utility scam. This scam tells the victim they must pay their past due bill immediately or their service will be disconnected.
Nessel said they work because people are afraid of losing their electricity, their gas or their water. That, however, doesn’t mean there aren’t others that people need to be aware of.
“People just react and that’s what they want you to do. That’s why I always say if they say it’s urgent, it’s a scam. It’s never really that urgent,” she said.
Regardless of the scam, Nessel said she wants senior citizens and all residents of Michigan to know her office is there to help. She also wanted to stress they can help get someone relief that may not be under the purview of their local police or prosecutor. They can call the consumer protection hotline at 877-765-8388 or check out the attorney general website at www.michigan.gov/ag.
“We can’t help everybody all the time, I wish we could, but there are a lot of ways we can help out,” Nessel said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.