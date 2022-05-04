CADILLAC — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel was in Cadillac to look at a recent investment in safety at the school made possible by a state grant program.
In April 2019 it was announced that Cadillac Area Public Schools would receive roughly $442,000 from the Michigan State Police through the grant program. It also was a grant where the district had to spend the money and then apply for reimbursement up to the amount MSP awarded them. The grant had a matching requirement, meaning even after reimbursement the district had to spend some of its own money.
CAPS was one of 19 districts that received funding through the MSP school safety grants during the 2018-2019 school year. The money was used to purchase security cameras and pay for installation. It also paid for access controls for secure vestibules at all of the district’s schools and purchased two-way radios at all buildings for crisis communication.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the district has spent the last couple of years prioritizing the physical health and social and emotional health of both staff and students. The MSP grant allowed the district to offer some infrastructure to improve safety with secure vestibules. It also added the ability to add security cameras and radios for communication in case of an emergency.
“I think the safety of our students is always our paramount priority. But through events that have happened over the last 10 years and probably 20 that has become an increasingly important conversation and a demand of our parents,” she said.
Ever since the Oxford High School shooting last November, Nessel said she has been meeting with students and parents within the Oxford district. She has requested multiple times to be permitted to go in and investigate to understand what happened, what went wrong and to make sure it never happens again.
With that in mind, Nessel said she has been touring the schools that received grant funding to make safety enhancements to find out how they utilized the funding.
“I’m trying to ascertain what are best practices and to hopefully be able to provide a list of recommendations to all the schools, but also, the legislature because my goal is that schools shouldn’t have to compete against each other for who has the safest school,” Nessel said. “We all schools in Michigan to be safe.”
On Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced 150 awards of school safety grants to 57 local school districts, 14 intermediate school districts, 40 nonpublic schools and 39 public school academies for $10 million in state funding from the Competitive School Safety Grant Program. These grants will go toward the purchase of equipment and/or technology to improve the safety and security of school buildings, students and staff.
Locally, Cadillac Heritage Christian School received $50,000 while Evart Public Schools received $91,000.
A total of 336 eligible applications were received, requesting approximately $35 million in funding. Grant applications were reviewed by a committee that included representatives from the Michigan State Police, Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police, Michigan Sheriffs’ Association, Michigan Department of Education, Michigan Association of Non-Public Schools, Michigan Emergency Management Association, charter schools and school security personnel.
Grant recipients have until July 1, 2023 to spend their awards.
