Nessel warns of scams related to COVID relief programs

LANSING — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Michiganders facing financial hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic, they could be potential targets of scams.
Residents facing financial hardships may be eligible for continued rent and mortgage payment assistance or deferred student loan payments. These assistance programs, however, also may motivate "bad actors" to think of new ways to steal personal information and money, according to Nessel.
"As this nation continues to grapple with the impact of COVID-19 on just about every facet of life, it’s important that Michiganders are aware of federal programs available to them,‘ Nessel said. “With temporary halts on evictions for those eligible, mortgage payment forbearance and a continued pause on federal student loan payments, it’s important to remain on alert for scammers seeking to capitalize off of these opportunities."
For that reason, Nessel said her office wants to ensure people remember they do not have to pay for these benefits. If a person receives a call, email or text demanding they provide personal information like their Social Security number, bank account information or credit card number, it is a scam.
Michigan State Police Seventh District Public Information Officer Spl/Lt. Derrick Carroll said he has talked with most of the post commanders in the region and they tell him there hasn't been an increase in these types of complaints or crimes of fraud related to what Nessel is talking about in Northern Michigan. While it could be happening, Carroll said MSP posts are not seeing reports of it at this point.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor also said the sheriff's office has not taken any complaints related to the type of fraud Nessel was referencing.
The Federal Trade Commission recently provided information on updates or extensions to these federal relief programs, including for renters, homeowners and student loan borrowers.
The temporary stop on evictions for certain renters now runs through March 31. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have information on who is eligible and the steps to take.
Likewise, if a homeowner is struggling to make their federally backed mortgage payments because of the pandemic, payment forbearance may still be available. The pause on foreclosures runs through at least March 31. The Federal Housing Finance Agency also can inform a person how to find out if their mortgage is federally backed. A homeowner also may contact their mortgage servicer to find out what other help is available to them.
For those federal student loans that are covered, the U.S. Department of Education has automatically paused payments through Sept. 30.
The Michigan Department of Attorney General provides online consumer protection resources to educate and protect Michigan residents. A library of consumer alerts is also available with several scam examples. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website or by calling 877-765-8388.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.