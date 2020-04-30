Nestlé pleased, MCWC unsurprised

CADILLAC — They won in the court of public opinion but lost on the books, a Michigan-based water conservation group said Wednesday.
The statement came from Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation after news broke that an administrative law judge had sided with Nestlé Waters North America and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy regarding a permit the agency had granted the company.
Nestlé wants to pump 400 gallons per minute from a production well near White Pine Springs, a 150 gpm increase over the 250 gpm the well was previously authorized to withdraw.
The request triggered a long permitting process, and in 2018, EGLE (then known as the Department of Environmental Quality) granted the permit. Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation filed a "contested case" in an attempt to block the permit. The case wound its way to the state's administrative law system, on April 24, 2020, administrative law judge Daniel Pulter issued a "proposal for decision," concluding that the permit should stand.
It's not necessarily the final decision: that's in the EGLE director's purview.
"The recommendation of Judge Pulter is subject to a final determination by the Director of EGLE. EGLE will conduct a thorough review of the recommendation prior to any comment or decision," said EGLE spokesperson Scott Dean. "The EGLE Director’s decision will be driven by the science of protecting the environment and public health, within the bounds of statute that define the options available to EGLE."
Either or both parties could also file exceptions to the decision, so long as it's before May 15, 2020.
But on Wednesday, MCWC expressed some cynicism and dismay about the process.
The group said they had hope the change in gubernatorial administration would lead to a different decision, and slammed Attorney General Dana Nessel's office for not meeting with them.
"At no time did the organs of the state see fit to consult with or support the petitioners who were asking the state to exercise its public trust responsibility to defend the waters of the commons from exploitation and depletion," MCWC said in the press release. "So, we were not surprised that our efforts did not result in victory in the court of EGLE, even after a lengthy and expensive legal battle. In the court of public opinion, we had won long ago."
Naturally, Nestlé is pleased to have come out victorious in this decision.
"Nestlé Waters North America (NWNA) is pleased that the Administrative Law Judge upheld the permit granted to us by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). We firmly believe that the EGLE’s decision to approve our permit application was appropriate, as it carefully reviewed and considered our permit application in what it called 'the most extensive analysis of any water withdrawal in Michigan history,'" the company said via emailed statement. "We have confidence in the science behind our application, the EGLE’s thorough review, the 18 years’ worth of environmental data collected near the site since beginning our operations in Michigan, and the EGLE’s analysis."
Nestlé recently lost another case pertaining to the plan to increase the water withdrawal near Evart in Osceola County. The company planned to build a booster station in Osceola Township that would make it possible to pump and pipe the additional water to Evart, where the water is put in tankers and sent to the Ice Mountain bottling facilities in Stanwood (Ice Mountain is a Nestlé brand). The company and the township disputed a zoning decision in court, with the Court of Appeals ruling in December 2019. The appeals court judge said bottled water was "not essential."
Without the booster station, Nestle will have to find another way to move the additional water withdrawal.
A spokesperson said Wednesday that the company is "exploring our options."
In his decision this month, Administrative Law Judge Dan Pulter rejected most of MCWC's claims that Nestlé used shoddy evidence in its permit application.
Pulter also noted that the permit granted by EGLE includes conditions that would limit Nestlé ability to withdraw water if wetlands start to suffer.
"If the foregoing monitoring plan indicates that wetland performance standards are not met, the permit requires Nestlé to reduce pumping to 250 gpm and to notify the Department," Pulter noted in his decision.