CADILLAC — It’s been more than a year since the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians and the Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation (MCWC) asked the state of Michigan to re-think the permit it granted Nestle Waters North America.
But the decision is still months away.
The former Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (now the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, or EGLE) issued a permit to Nestle Waters North America so the company could increase the amount of water it pumps at the White Pine Springs well in Osceola Township, near Evart.
In April 2018, the state issued the permit that would allow Nestle to pump 400 gallons per minute for its Ice Mountain brand. By June, MCWC and the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians had filed for a contested case, meaning an administrative law judge with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) will decide whether the permit should stand.
But that decision won’t come until after each side files a series of briefs, the last of which is due Oct. 16. After that, the judge’s decision could take 90 days or longer, according to LARA.
The fight over the water withdrawal permit isn’t the only one Nestle faces regarding its plans to increase water withdrawals in Osceola County.
Osceola Township and Nestle are in the middle of a court case regarding zoning regulations that affect whether the company can build a booster station that it would need to increase its gallons-per-minute rate.
It’s another dispute over a permit. In December 2017, a circuit court judge ruled that the company should receive a permit to build the booster station. But the township appealed in January of 2018. By July of 2018, the Michigan Court of Appeals agreed to hear the case, but there’s been little movement since then.
Tim Ladd, supervisor of Osceola Township, said he hadn’t heard anything new in months. He said he knew the court had agreed to hear the case, but he’d been told it could be six months to a year before the court looks at the case.
