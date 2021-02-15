CADILLAC — Food banks and shelters in Mecosta and Osceola counties are $1,250 better-off thanks to nine donations from Nestle Waters North America. The donations total $10,000.
The Freemont Area Community Foundation is distributing the funds.
We are honored to assist these local organizations, particularly as they provide food and shelter to those in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic,‘ said Arlene Anderson-Vincent, Natural Resource Manager in the Midwest for Nestlé Waters North America. “Given the impact of the pandemic, these organizations face significant hurdles to provide essential services. Their commitment to the communities they serve is an inspiration, and we greatly appreciate our collaboration with Fremont Area Community Foundation in supporting these organizations and their efforts.‘
Within Osceola County, the beneficiary organizations include the Marion and Sears food pantries. The Sears Food Pantry "serves families in need from the communities of Evart, Sears and Hersey, providing food as well as toiletries and other emergency services" according to a Nestle news release. The Marion Food Pantry "serves approximately 15-20 families per month in northeastern Osceola County, providing 21 meals per person per week."
Other beneficiary organizations include the Manna Pantry, Project Starburst, God's Helping Hands of Mecosta County, Women’s Information Service, Inc (WISE), the Our Brothers Keeper Shelter in Big Rapids and Angels in Action.
How to Donate
“These organizations are to be commended for their outstanding work in serving our local communities, particularly during these challenging times,‘ said Anderson-Vincent. “Understandably, these organizations are struggling amid the ongoing pandemic, and any additional support from the community would be greatly appreciated to ensure their continued success in serving those in need. I encourage residents to learn more about these great organizations and consider offering additional support.‘
Marion Food Pantry: call 231-743-6092
Sears Food Pantry: visit https://www.facebook.com/SearsFoodPantry/
Manna Pantry: visit https://mannapantry.org/ and click on "How Can I Help."
Project Starburst: visit https://projectstarburst.org/give-back/
God's Helping Hands of Mecosta County, Michiga: visit their Facebook page.
WISE: visit https://wiseagainstviolence.org/donate/
Our Brother's Keeper: visit https://www.obkshelter.org/ and click on "Donate Now;" the link will take you to a Paypal page.
Angels of Action: visit https://www.angelsofaction.org/ and click on "Make a Donation."
