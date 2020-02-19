EVART — Nestle Waters North America did not appeal a recent court decision that sided against the company, effectively blocking a booster station that would have been built in Osceola Township.
On Dec. 3 the Michigan Court of Appeals sided with Osceola Township and said the township did not have to give Nestle a permit to build a small booster station.
The booster station, according to the company, would have helped pump more water from the White Pine Springs well by increasing pressure along Nestle’s pipeline.
The company says it’s now considering other options and won’t appeal the decision to Michigan’s Supreme Court.
“At this point, further litigation is not in anyone’s interest, so we have decided to explore other options to transport the water withdrawn from White Pine Springs,‘ a Nestle spokesperson told the Cadillac News in an emailed statement.
“From the beginning, our goal with this request was to reduce, as much as possible, any impact to the local community and the environment. Nestle Waters has worked to be a good neighbor to Osceola Township for over 17 years. We value our relationships with Township residents and community leaders, and always strive to create shared value within the communities where we operate,‘ read the company statement.
The booster station would have helped Nestle achieve its goal of pumping 400 gallons per minute from the White Pine Springs well. However, whether the state of Michigan will allow the increase (the company has permission to pump 250 gallons a minute) is still up in the air. Michigan’s environmental agency (now called the Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, or EGLE) previously approved the increase but that decision is in the midst of a separate legal challenge.
