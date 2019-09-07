Nestle plant certified gold

STANWOOD — Nestle's bottling facility was certified gold by a water sustainability group.
The Alliance for Water Stewardship gave the Ice Mountain (a Nestle brand) facility in Stanwood recognition for "additional effort and positive water stewardship outcomes" beyond the Alliance's Standard, according to a news release.
Auditors from the Alliance look at "water quality, the availability of existing water sources, and the health of water-related areas in the region," among other factors. They speak with internal and external stakeholders as well as plant employees.
“It’s a very extensive audit process,‘ Arlene Anderson-Vincent, natural resource manager in the Midwest for Nestlé Waters North America, told the Cadillac News.
The company says it conducts extensive studies, regularly monitors ground and surface water from "multiple monitoring points" and uses the data to "ensure withdrawals are sustainable and preserve a healthy ecosystem for the long-term." The company also cites employee donations, clean-up efforts, and other water quality initiatives in the community and says auditors recognized those efforts as going above and beyond requirements.
A California-based company, SCS Global Services, performed the audit for the Alliance. SCS Global Services says it "vigorously uphold(s) our third-party status" by being financially independent from its clients, among other measures.
