CADILLAC — Nestle could be selling Ice Mountain.
In a recent news release, Nestle announced that its board of directors had "approved a new strategic direction for its Waters business."
The new strategic direction? Largely getting out of the water business in North America.
"At the same time, the Board concluded that its regional spring water brands, purified water business and beverage delivery service at its Nestle Waters North America unit lie outside this focus. As a result, the company has decided to explore strategic options, including a potential sale, for the majority of the Nestlé Waters business in North America (U.S. and Canada), excluding its International brands. This review is expected to be completed by early-2021," a company news release.
The company's regional spring water brands include Poland Spring, Deer Park, Ozark, Ice Mountain, Zephyrhills, and Arrowhead.
The Nestle brand Ice Mountain has facilities in Stanwood and pumps water from wells in and near Evart.
During a recent Evart City Council meeting, City Manager Sarah Dvoracek indicated that Nestle could sell its facilities in the next year-to-year-and-a-half.
Asked for comment, a Nestle spokesperson referred the Cadillac News the press release regarding the company's change in strategy.
The spokesperson offered this additional comment: "During the strategic review process, we will continue operating largely in a 'business as usual' state."
Nestle has been involved in several controversies regarding water withdrawals in North America.
Locally, a permit from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is being contested. The permit would allow the company to pump 400 gallons of water per minute from a well near Evart. In April, an administrative law judge recommended that the director of EGLE grant the permit following a contested case brought forth by Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation and the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians.
But Nestle lost another related legal battle; in December 2019, the Court of Appeals sided with Osceola Township in a zoning dispute over whether Nestlé could build a booster station. The judge said bottled water is not essential and noted that the booster station would not withdraw water; it would move water, which Nestle can do in other ways.
Following that legal decision, the multinational company said that it was evaluating possible next steps.
The recent announcement from Nestle says the company will "sharpen its focus on its iconic international brands, its leading premium mineral water brands, and invest in differentiated healthy hydration, such as functional water products."
Functional water is water with "health-enhancing ingredients."
Moreover, "the Board also confirmed its intent to explore strategic acquisitions to grow in this category, while pledging to make its entire global water portfolio carbon neutral and replenish associated watersheds by 2025."
Nestle's international brands include Perrier, S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna.
Cadillac News staff writer Victoria Martin contributed reporting.
