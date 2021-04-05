Nestle sale completed

CADILLAC — Nestle Waters North America, the controversial water-bottling company, is under new ownership.
One Rock Capital Partners, LLC and Metropoulos and Co. announced on March 31 that the partnership had completed purchasing Nestle Waters North America. The companies had announced the arrangement in February; Nestle had announced in summer 2020 that the company intended to divest of its regional water brands, which include the Ice Mountain brand with facilities in Osceola and Mecosta counties.
Nestle had no comment beyond a press release from One Rock and Metropoulos and Co. that announced the deal’s completion.
But Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation, the organization that’s been disputing Nestle’s attempts to increase water withdrawal in Osceola County, did have something to say.
MCWC issued a news release Friday calling for a state investigation of the sale.
“We have asked state government to investigate this sale because we see it as one more step in the direction of privatizing water, turning it into a commodity traded on the stock and futures markets, and manufacturing scarcity to increase corporate profit,‘ MCWC stated. “These two companies making the purchase have made it clear that their goal is to maximize their profit by growing their investments in a natural resource essential to life.‘
In the news release, One Rock and Metropoulos touted Nestle’s “longstanding commitment to environmental leadership.‘
MCWC scoffed at that.
“These firms not only intend to contribute to increasing the manufactured market for bottled water which Nestle so successfully created, they intend to streamline the operations to increase the profit. What does this mean for our already damaged ecosystems like Twin and Chippewa Creeks in Osceola County?‘ the organization said.
Nestle has previously disputed MCWC’s claims that the company’s water withdrawals have damaged local ecosystems.
MCWC says the public needs to be on alert.
“Nestle already expanded the bottling plant in Stanwood and has been purchasing more land. We encourage the public to beware of new permit applications for further water grabs from the Muskegon River Watershed,‘ MCWC said. “We will certainly be watching and will be holding State officials accountable for opening the permitting processes to public scrutiny.‘
Nestle Waters North America received a permit from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to increase its water withdrawal in Osceola County, but that permit is being challenged in court by Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation. Additionally, if the permit does stand, it’s not clear how the additional water withdrawal would be accomplished. Nestle previously lost a zoning case regarding a booster station that would be needed.
