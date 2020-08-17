EVART — Within walking distance from any of the Evart schools, next to the Osceola County Fair Grounds, Nestle has been working on a project.
What started as a way to get stormwater draining off of Recreation Avenue after Nestle paved it last year, has become a nature trail.
“When we started this it was just a way to get water off the road and have a greener way to drain the water,‘ Nestle Waters of America Natural Resource Manager Arlene Anderson-Vincent said. “But as we worked and developed the area, I thought there could be more done with the area to not only better the environment but also the community.‘
Using a bioswale to naturally filter the water back into the Twin Creek, the water runoff from Recreation Avenue runs through four rain gardens as it makes its way down the slope.
But there is still a lot of work to be done in the area before it is running perfectly.
“We had a washout not too long ago,‘ Anderson-Vincent said. “This is one of those things that you don’t know exactly how it is going to work until you get some rain flowing through here. It will take a little bit before it is running smoothly.‘
Additionally, the area has quite a few nonnative and invasive species on the stretch of property. The largest one being the Scots Pine.
“Scots pines only live between 40 and 60 years and as you can see, many of them, if not all of them, are starting to not look so good,‘ Anderson-Vincent said. “So we are going to be slowly removing them and replacing them with red and white pines.‘
While not open to the public, Anderson-Vincent said her main goal is to make the nature trail an educational tool for the local schools and a place for community groups to help develop.
“The main priority is education,‘ she said. “After that is the conservation and forestry and getting local groups out here to see what we are doing and pitch us their ideas for what the area can be used for.‘
In reaching out to groups and other possible stakeholders, Anderson-Vincent said she is excited to see what others bring to the table.
Anderson-Vincent hopes to get the local schools on board once they are settled in for the new school year.
“I don’t want to add one more thing on their plates right now,‘ she said. “I want to get them involved. This could be such a great learning tool. But, I want to let them figure out what they need to right now and then reach out.‘
Those interested in proposing a project or looking to use the site for a group or organization will have to enter an agreement of use.
“With this not being a place for the public, the agreement helps up keep track of who has access to the property and lets us know when the property is being used,‘ said Anderson-Vincent.
The agreement allows the signer to take groups onto the property with at least a two-day notice to Anderson-Vincent.
The first to enter the agreement was the City of Evart at its Monday, July 27 meeting.
“I got to walk around there and I have to say it is a pretty neat thing they have going on there,‘ Department of Public Works and Assistant City Manager Mark Wilson said. “It is definitely one of the nicer nature areas I have been able to walk through.‘
Still looking for stakeholders, those interested can contact Anderson-Vincent at arlene.anderson-vincent@waters.nestle.com.
