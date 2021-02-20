CADILLAC — Nestle Waters North America will soon be under new ownership.
On Feb. 16, One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock") announced that one of its affiliates, in partnership with Metropoulos and Co., would purchase Nestle Waters North America.
The deal is expected to finalize this spring "following the completion of customary closing conditions," a Nestle Waters spokesperson told the Cadillac News.
The newspaper asked whether there was potential for new jobs in Osceola County.
It's too early to say.
"This is a very complex transaction and many decisions will not be finalized until or after the closing," the spokesperson said. "We are in the early stages of this transaction and it’s too early to speculate on any potential operational changes."
The Cadillac News reached out to a spokesperson for One Rock regarding several questions the newspaper has about the purchase but did not hear back before deadline.
Nestle had announced last summer that the company was looking to divest of its regional water brands, which include the Ice Mountain brand with facilities in Osceola and Mecosta counties.
Nestle Waters North America received a permit from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to increase its water withdrawal in Osceola County, but that permit is being challenged in court Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation. Additionally, if the permit does stand, it's not clear how the additional water withdrawal would be accomplished. Nestle previously lost a zoning case regarding a booster station that would be needed.
Dean Metropoulos will become the Company's Chairman and interim Chief Executive Officer after the deal finalizes. Metropoulos and Co is a family-owned investment firm. In the news release announcing the deal, Dean Metropoulos is described as having "a successful 40-year track record of transforming scores of companies and reinvigorating numerous food and beverage brands, including Hostess Brands and Pabst Brewing Company. "
A Bloomberg headline describes him as the "man who saved Pabst."
"I am pleased to have the opportunity to lead NWNA as it enters the next phase of evolution," Mr. Metropoulos commented. "This is an important inflection point for the business as it transitions to an independent company, and I look forward to collaborating with One Rock and NWNA's management team to deliver unparalleled value to our customers."
For now, nothing much changes for Nestle employees.
"All U.S. associates will transfer with the business. During the regulatory review process, we will be operating largely business as usual," the spokesperson said.
