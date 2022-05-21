New 12-step recovery program begins in Evart

EVART — To help bring recovery assistance to the people of Osceola County, the county jail chaplain and a county jail staff volunteer have teamed up to begin a faith based 12-step program. The program is housed at the Evart Fire Department and is available for those recovering from drugs or alcohol.
Having recovered from addiction himself, Jeremiah Wiltse knows the struggle that comes with trying to find a program that’s going to help people push through and maintain their sobriety.
As a volunteer with the Osceola County Jail, Wiltse had been hosting a recovery program for inmates for about two years. While Narcotics Anonymous, Alcoholics Anonymous and similar programs do have a benefit, he said he felt people needed something stronger that was going to help them hang onto recovery. That’s where the idea for a faith-based program began.
Developing a relationship with God is how Wiltse said he was able to pull himself from his own addiction, and he wanted to show others struggling with addiction that they can take that path as well. In the county jail, he and his program co-founder, Osceola County Jail Chaplain Brent Pritchard, were using steps from Celebrate Recovery.
Celebrate Recovery is a Christian program that also uses a 12-step system similar to Narcotics Anonymous or Alcoholics Anonymous. Wiltse said Celebrate incorporates some scripture, but not as closely as he thought was necessary.
“They’re still using the same steps. They use scripture too, but they use the same steps,” he said. “And I started thinking, because it was so long ago when those steps were produced, that maybe they needed to be updated, and just made some changes.”
The steps followed in the Evart program are more directly related to religious dedication and faith in God to reach recovery. Wiltse’s first big edit was to step one, which is centered around honesty, and admitting powerlessness over the object of addiction.
In Wiltse’s step, it’s about recognizing “the broken you,” and that addicts have been broken for the purpose of bringing them to Christ. This first step is also meant to communicate that once an individual has broken free of addiction, they can use their experience as a testimony of what God can do in others’ lives.
“I really think when you tell somebody that they’re powerless, it’s kind of hard to stand up,” Wiltse said. “But when you tell them that all of this was given to you for a reason, so you can use it as a testimony when you break free of it, it gives them a little bit more hope and vision.”
The remaining 11 steps in the program, which has been named No Chains in Christ Recovery Program, have also been tweaked to have a focus on recovering through dedication to God. Despite the religious focus, Wiltse said they decided to host the program at the Evart Fire Department to make participants feel more comfortable.
Many people seeking recovery might feel overwhelmed or judged in a church, he said, so it’s more productive to bring them to a neutral and safe space.
Because of Wiltse’s combined experience with breaking free from addiction, and running an addiction recovery program, he hopes to help people through shared experience. When a program is being directed by someone who’s never dealt with addiction themselves, he said it’s hard for participants to relate.
Additionally, because his success came from faith rather than a traditional program, he said others will see that they can recover in the same way.
“It gives you hope when somebody that has already went through what you’re going to do has broken free and can share what they’ve learned,” he said. “When I went through the 12 steps in the jail, I realized I had went through those 12 steps just by God leading me through. I didn’t go through a 12-step program, but God led me through those steps to do each one of those steps.”
Being chaplain for the Osceola County Jail has brought Pritchard over a decade of experience with running an addiction recovery program.
From his perspective, alcoholism was the primary issue at one point in time, and while it’s still a problem, opioid addiction has become more prevalent. He said that intense level of addiction, especially for inmates, requires true rehabilitation and faith.
“We’re dealing with a lot of inmates, a lot of people that are really struggling with an addiction that’s very strong, and it’s really hard for them to get away from that,” Pritchard said. “And so what we have done as we’ve approached it is, it’s always been a faith based, Father, Son, Holy Spirit, higher power, and I think we’re, after probably the last five years, we’ve noticed that the system is trying to deal with it in a different way.”
Within their combined years working in the county jail, both Wiltse and Pritchard both said they’ve seen inmates exit the system, only to come back again, still facing addiction. The goal in providing a faith based program, guided by others who broke free of addiction is to put a stop to the cycle of exiting and retuning to the jail system.
Although inmates are the larger demographic for the No Chains program, Wiltse said it is completely open for anyone in the community who needs their assistance.
The No Chains in Christ Recovery Program meets every Monday at 7 p.m. at the Evart Fire Department. More information can be found on their Facebook page.
