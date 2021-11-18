LAKE CITY — In an effort to bring caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients or others together, a new Alzheimer’s support group held its first meeting at the Lake City Senior Citizens Center. The group was created by Lewis Beaver, a Lake City resident who has been helping his wife with her Alzheimer’s for the past eight years.
“I understand there are several people in this city that have Alzheimer’s,” Beaver said. “And I’m involved with that in my family, so I think we need a support group because it’s tough to stay in a house all the time. It’s just one of the things that I’ve been sitting thinking about for some time, and I finally decided to try it and see if I can get it going.”
Beaver said he wanted to create the group as a way for caregivers to take a break from the daily stress of caring for someone with Alzheimer’s. He also said he wanted the group to be able to keep tabs on everyone and bounce ideas off one another.
Those in attendance focused on getting to know each other and learning some basic techniques about caring for people with Alzheimer’s from Susan Evans, a program coordinator with the Alzheimer’s Association. Evans said her organization typically would be the ones setting up support groups and was impressed by Beaver’s efforts to get one started in Lake City on his own.
“It’s a little unusual to find someone who contacts us and starts a grassroots effort the way that Mr. Beaver has,” Evans said. “He’s been talking to people, raising awareness, putting ads in the paper, finding dementia caregivers everywhere to pull this together, and I’ve not had anyone this committed.”
Some members also took time during the meeting to share their own experiences and discuss ways they deal with the day-to-day struggle of caring for someone with Alzheimer’s.
Mary Bird and Kathy Bloomfield, both caregivers of someone with Alzheimer’s, said they attended the meeting to learn what services were available and new techniques for caring for someone with Alzheimer’s.
“It’s encouraging the fact that somebody is trying to do something for the people in this county in regards to Alzheimer’s,” Bloomfield said. “So whether or not we get answers to our questions, or maybe we’re just going to support each other through it, but I just think it’s a good start.”
One technique Evans spoke about was loving lies, which she said caregivers can use when the person with Alzheimer’s asks about a deceased relative. For example, she suggested caregivers could say the deceased relative is on vacation and will call back tomorrow. With many of her techniques, Evans preached patience and said some days will be better than others.
While this first meeting was for introductory purposes, Evans said she hopes the group continues to grow and its members can lean on each other for support.“We hope that they give each other ideas,” Evans said. “We hope that they give each other an ear, someone to listen to them, someone to relate to them and to help them cope with the journey because it can be so stressful, and the support groups give them hope when they see someone else who is dealing with the same thing.”
Though the weather may have limited the number of people show came to the first meeting, Beaver said he was happy with the meeting’s turnout and is hopeful that the group will grow like wildlife.
“I was happy with the way it came out,” Beaver said. “(Susan) gave us a lot of good information, and the questions that were asked I thought were very good.”
Due to the weather and the holiday season, Beaver said the group won’t meet again until Friday, Jan. 7, at 1 p.m. at the Lake City Senior Citizens Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.