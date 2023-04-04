The hope is an insect will help control the invasive species of garlic mustard, which has become another sign that spring has sprung.
Anyone who has experience managing a garlic mustard infestation is familiar with its persistence. Hand-pulling is the most common method of control and can yield bags and bags of plant material each spring. Plants can produce hundreds of tiny seeds that spread easily to start new patches. Those seeds also remain viable for years so composting is not a good option for getting rid of the pulled plant matter.
Garlic mustard exhibits habits common to successful invaders. It gets an early start and covers a lot of ground, ensuring it will outcompete most native plants. It’s not picky about where it puts down roots, either. Sun, shade, moist or dry soils — it seems anywhere is suitable for this widespread plant.
While the herb, native to Europe, has food and medicinal uses, that usage has not made a dent in the garlic mustard population. While it does help to flavor soups, meats and sauces while also can be used in salads or as a garnish, there is a need for help from the natural world.
Enter the garlic mustard aphid.
Rebecah Troutman, a natural areas biologist at Holden Forests and Gardens in Ohio, noticed a plant covered with tiny insects when pulling garlic mustard in 2021. After some online research, she made a preliminary identification of the aphid. After sending a sample to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, it was confirmed to be the first official sighting of the European aphid in the United States.
The garlic mustard aphid is a small, dark gray to green insect sometimes called the “grenade” aphid due to the pattern of raised blotches on its back. It sucks sap from garlic mustard plants, causing puckered, yellowed or wilting leaves and twisted seed pods.
This spring, the hope is to identify more garlic mustard aphid locations to better understand the aphid’s range and impact. Since 2021, isolated populations have been identified in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin.
North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area Coordinator Vicki Sawicki said the garlic mustard aphid has not been located in the six counties covered by the CISMA. That includes Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties.
There is, however, a curious location up by the blue water tower in Cadillac, according to Sawicki.
“There are aphids on the garlic mustard up there but they are turnip aphids. They (the aphids) are making the (garlic mustard) look bad,” she said. “I didn’t know they weren’t garlic mustard aphids until I recently saw a picture of them.”
Locally, Sawicki said garlic mustard infestation isn’t too bad in Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties, but some areas are focused on. She said once it gets established it is very difficult to get rid of.
Right now, garlic mustard is starting to pop up along roadsides, trails and streams, carpeting forest floors and taking hold wherever it finds open ground or disturbed soils.
First-year plants, called basal rosettes, appear as serrated, round-leaved ground cover. Long, 1- to 4-foot stems bolt from second-year plants, sporting spring clusters of tiny, white, four-petaled flowers. Crushing the leaves or stem releases the plant’s telltale garlic odor.
“At the very least we try to pull the second-year plants to prevent them from going to seed. The seeds are viable for 10 years,” Sawicki said. “Our control is spring pulling and post-frost spraying of herbicide because garlic mustard persists.”
If you see the aphid or notice its signs on garlic mustard plants or locate garlic mustard in Lake, Missaukee, Osceola or Wexford counties, contact Sawicki by calling (231) 429-5072 or by emailing her at vicki.sawicki@macd.org. She also said the aphids could be brought into the Cadillac North Country CISMA office, 401 N. Lake St., in a baggie or jar.
