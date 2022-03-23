CADILLAC — Last week, the public got a look into the future of Cadillac High School.
Cadillac Area Public Schools put up pictures on its social media showing what the result of the current bond construction will look like. To say it was a drastic change from the high school’s current look would be putting it mildly. The pictures speak for themselves and show what going to school in Cadillac will look like for the next several decades.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said she saw similar pictures at the last design meeting, but the pictures she saw paled to the ones the district released to the public last week.
“People are excited, but there was anxiousness about what it would look like,” Brown said.
On March 1, demolition of a wing of the old junior high complex began and Brown said that portion of work was recently completed. While that demolition is completed, construction of the new wing is on hold until the frost gets out of the ground and footings can be poured.
While that is on hold, Brown said interior demolition and renovations inside the old junior high facility continue.
This includes the office space, orchestra room, the kitchen, the gym and locker rooms and utility work such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning system upgrades, plumbing and electrical. Since the junior high no longer is housing students during the school day, Brown said there are no interruptions to that interior work.
On Feb. 14, the CAPS Board of Education held a groundbreaking ceremony that signified the start of the final phase of construction. The bond funding for the construction was passed in 2018 by district voters and was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions and upgrades.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, support the renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school. Those projects are the last to start and asbestos abatement was the beginning stage, which started in late 2021.
Much of the construction people see is connected to the voter-backed bond, but Brown said that isn’t the only work going on. There also are some capital projects the district has budgeted for and is doing alongside the bond construction projects.
The bond didn’t capture all the district’s capital project needs, and Brown said it includes the reconstruction of the track at Veterans Memorial Stadium, the roof at Mackinaw Trail Middle School, and vehicle replacement. It also included already existing spaces such as the Cadillac High School annex and bus and maintenance garage that received HVAC and other upgrades.
“We have a preventative maintenance plan and budget to address the capital needs of the district for the future,” she said. “We have committed to developing a capital improvement plan and replacement plan to make sure we can address those needs.”
For example, Brown said if a new boiler is installed at the Viking Learning Center as part of the bond, the need to put in a new boiler, based on the projected life of the new equipment, would be plugged into the capital project plan. Likewise, the district would start putting dollars toward that replacement, according to Brown.
She said the district is budgeting to achieve these goals, so when the need arises, the money is there. The district, however, also is aggressively pursuing grant opportunities to supplement the funding needed to do these capital projects. Examples include parking lot and site lighting, exterior doors and security upgrades.
“This allows us to not use capital project funds. We continue to apply for grants that are in use with our capital project fund and it allows us to expand the projects, do them better, sooner or both,” Brown said.
Highlights of this final phase of the high school bond construction include renovated auditorium with new seating, lighting, paint, flooring and stage, new HVAC with air conditioning throughout, renovated classroom space in the 400-hall, including science, art and band rooms, and 30 new classrooms in a building addition.
There also will be new instructional technology, a new student commons/cafeteria that includes a performance space and break-out spaces for student groups, online learners, clubs and more.
There will be new collaborative spaces in the new academic wing, fully renovated bathrooms, new wellness center, new first-floor weight room, renovated robotics lab, renovated orchestra room with storage, new special education room with sensory space, new front offices with improved secure entry, new outdoor learning space, increased parking, new student entry with an enlarged corridor, new tennis courts, new parking lot lighting and stadium parking, new stadium bathrooms, entrance and fencing, new site walkways and sidewalks, and renovated locker rooms.
The high school project will be completed in phases. The current and first phase started in January and is expected to be completed in the late fall 2023. This phase includes the demolition of the current junior high academic wing and the addition of a new classroom wing. A new entry, administrative offices, students commons/cafeteria, bathrooms, locker rooms, outdoor learning space and more.
Phase II is work to be completed during the summer months of 2022, 2023 and 2024 and overlaps Phases I, III and IV. Phase II includes fire suppression, HVAC, orchestra, robotics and science classrooms, and demolition. Summer work will be focused on spaces that are needed for learning during the school year.
Phase III is the auditorium; this work is scheduled for winter 2023 through fall 2023.
Phase IV is scheduled for winter 2024 through fall 2024. Phase IV includes the HVAC and renovations to existing classrooms in the high school, the wellness center, weight room and auxiliary gym locker rooms. The site work also will be phased beginning this spring with tennis courts.
The high school project completion is expected in 2024.
