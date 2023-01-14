CADILLAC — The Mitchell State Campground is slated for some major upgrades in the coming months.
Park Supervisor Ben Dietrich said they’re hoping to complete several different projects by the time spring campers arrive.
One of the largest projects is replacing the park’s south bathroom and shower building, which originally was built in the early 1970s and has passed its life expectancy.
Crews already have demolished the old building and installed new foundations for the updated unit. In the coming weeks, Dietrich said they’ll be laying the bricks to form the walls of the building. He said they hope to have the bathroom constructed and ready for use by late May or early June, weather dependent.
In the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center, crews have been applying fresh paint to the gift shop area, in addition to performing routine maintenance and upkeep.
It also recently was announced by the Friends of the Mitchell State Park that they have been awarded a $2,700 grant by the Consumers Energy Foundation to plant a number of trees at the park.
Friends of the Mitchell State Park member Kathleen Kelso wrote the grant, which will go toward the purchase of trees for the campground, the Day Use area, and the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center grounds.
Dietrich said they try to plant new trees every year to replace trees removed on a routine basis due to age and disease.
The trees they’ll plant will be native species — likely maple, oak and white pines — about four to six feet tall; Dietrich said younger trees stand a greater chance of surviving the transplantation process than those that are fully mature.
While they’ll likely ask the public for help in planting the trees, Dietrich said they haven’t yet set dates for these planting events, as they just found out about receiving the Consumers grant.
Another major project in the works at the park is replacement of all its roads with federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Dietrich said the roads originally were paved in the 1980s or 1990s and are in need of replacement. He said they’re hoping to have this project done by springtime, as well.
