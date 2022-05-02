REED CITY — An addition to the widespread chain of Biggby Coffee locations is projected to arrive in Reed City by fall. The drive-thru coffee shop will be constructed in the place of Northend Grocery, which has been vacated since 2006.
Although Northend will be demolished due to infrastructure issues, new location owners Sonya Bielecki and Kelly Prielipp are hoping to incorporate memorabilia from the store into their Biggby.
Bielecki said that Prielipp, who is both her spouse and business partner, was born and raised in Reed City and even had a job at Northend. When they approached the Hensel family — the former owners of Northend Grocery — about purchasing the property to start their business, they were content to hand it over to someone they knew.
“When they heard that Kelly was interested in the property, they then pursued Kelly and myself and said, ‘We would love to keep this kind of in the family, if you would,’ even though Kelly is not family,” Bielecki said. “They were just so excited about it, and so we’ve been working with them for the past several months to acquire the property, and we recently signed on the dotted line.”
The couple had been living in the Grand Rapids area for many years, with Prielipp working as vice president of a furniture manufacturing company, and Bielecki working as an HR executive. Opening a Biggby had been a desire of theirs for almost 10 years, being drawn in by the company’s positive, inclusive environment and its Michigan roots.
Because Biggby is a franchise, their legal business name for the branch is The Coffee Girls LLC, and Prielipp Bielecki Property Management for the building itself.
They specifically sought out Reed City for their branch due to Prielipp’s hometown ties.
“It’s really a full circle opportunity, and being married, we are just so committed to each other’s lives and our families,” Bielecki said. “I can still remember the first time we went through Reed City, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is such a cute town. There’s so many opportunities.’”
Having both worked corporate jobs for several years, the couple knew they would eventually have to slow down and find something else to sustain their income into retirement. That’s when the Biggby mission came to fruition, but Bielecki said it isn’t all about making money. Their intention with the business is to provide for the community. Other chains like McDonald’s and Burger King have settled into the area, but Bielecki said people will always have a need for a quick drive-thru coffee in the morning.
Adding to the chain would also be beneficial to tourists and travelers coming to and through Reed City. To help maintain the local focus of their Biggby, Bielecki said she and Prielipp have partnered with Gerber Construction Co. in Reed City to build their location. She said they’ve also opened accounts with Lake-Osceola State Bank.
The next phase of the project is locating a contractor to design the space. As this step comes together, Bielecki said she’s hoping to develop a rental space that would be attached to the Biggby space. It could act as a location for companies to host business meetings or a venue for baby showers and bridal showers. The addition hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it is a construction goal for Bielecki and Prielipp.
As of right now, projected completion of the Biggby is fall, but Bielecki said there is room for setback due to cost and the time it takes to complete each phase of development. In the meantime, she said the response and support from community members has been overwhelming.
Bielecki had been posting Biggby updates on Facebook since the beginning of the project, and with each post, she said more support followed.
“The community outpouring of support and love and excitement, it’s humbling on a personal level,” she said. “From a business perspective, it just validates that opening the Biggby in that community was the right choice for us to make.”
Many community members have reached out to the new owners in search of some Northend Grocery memorabilia. The location had become a part of many peoples’ childhoods, and some had been visiting the business for many years, Prielipp included.
Bielecki said they were happy to pass along whatever piece of the local business people were looking for. One individual even wanted an old videotape vending machine that was housed in the store.
In the interest of integrating into the community, both Prielipp and Bielecki are in the process of moving to LeRoy to stay close to the business where Bielecki will be running the day-to-day operations.
