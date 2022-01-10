Public schools have been facing a shortage of every kind since the pandemic, and long before. As the number of substitute teachers is dwindling, the governor is aiming to lend a hand with newly passed legislation.
Passed on Dec. 27, House Bill 4294 allows for bus drivers, paraprofessionals and other trusted staff members to temporarily act as substitute teachers. Although the goal of the bill is to help public school administration fill the gaps in their shortages, there are some who feel it’s a BandAid on a much larger issue.
“Well, we had a conversation about it in our admin meeting, and frankly, it’s a little hard for us to see how that will help us,” Mesick Consolidated School District Superintendent, Joe Hollenbeck said. “We have six bus drivers only, and one of them, in between her morning and afternoon route, she works as a part-time paraprofessional already.”
Because these staff members are already heavily relied upon to assist students through the day, Hollenbeck said it would be difficult to pull them from a department they’re needed in. Bus drivers may be available during the day when they aren’t running routes, he said, but they would require a lot of training if any were interested in taking on the task.
Regarding the possibility of relocating custodial staff, he said they’re occupied with keeping the building up to par to follow COVID guidelines and regulations.
Even before the pressures of the pandemic, Hollenbeck said teachers have been pushed beyond their means to cover for one another.
“What’s happening, especially in the secondary, is our teachers that are in attendance are being asked to work during their preparation time to cover for other teachers,” he said. “And then, that brings the quality of instruction down and the stress level up for them.”
Efforts being made on the government end are appreciated, Hollenbeck said, but for a smaller school district like Mesick, applying the bill just isn’t realistic.
In the Evart Public Schools district, paraprofessionals were being utilized as substitute teachers for quite some time.
“If we had educational assistants who had their 60 hours, we have to pay to get substitute permits for some of those people,” Superintendent Shirley Howard said. “So if we are in a crunch on a day, then we will pull an educational assistant to be the teacher in a classroom.”
If Evart were to utilize the bill, Howard said it would be to pull a bus driver to fill the substitute position; However, she would prefer to first consider those who have been certified before moving on to other staff members.
“And then, on the other hand, for the people who have paid to be substitutes in my district, I feel I owe it to them to try to use them first, because they paid their own fee to work for me,” she said.
For districts who may not have access to as many educational assistants, Howard said the bill is a step in the right direction, but it won’t completely solve the shortage.
The assistance is welcomed at Cadillac Area Public Schools, but similar to the feelings of Mesick and Evart administration, Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the option to utilize other staff members is more of a back-up plan.
“We do appreciate any flexibility in recruiting and retaining substitute teachers, however, we are also short staffed in the other areas including support staff,” she said via email. “We would only pull support staff to cover classes as a last resort or in emergency situations.”
Along with the substitute teaching bill, Brown said additional programs and financial assistance on the government end would decrease barriers for certification and make it easier for people who want to pursue a career in education.
