New bridal shop in the works for downtown Cadillac

CADILLAC — The owner of Emmi’s Closet in downtown Cadillac is in the process of opening another shop on Mitchell Street, this one focusing on wedding gowns and other formal attire and accessories.
Dorri Dodson originally opened Emmi’s Closet to give her daughter, Emmi, a good foundation for her future.
To build on that foundation, Dodson decided to open another shop but before doing so, she did some research on what sort of merchandise was in high demand in Cadillac.
What she found is that there was a huge need in the area for a shop specializing in gowns for weddings and other types of events.
She said people travel all the way to Grand Rapids and Birch Run to shop for gowns. Having a more centrally-located store would be beneficial to people living in this area, she said.
At Emmi’s Bridal Boutique, Dodson said they will sell gowns in a variety of colors, with fits ranging in size from 0 to 28.
They also will offer accessories, including veils, and a selection of secondary gowns for the mother of the bride and bridesmaids, for example.
Eventually, Dodson said she’s planning to hire a full-time seamstress to make adjustments to gowns.
She said they also plan to partner with Charming North to provide tuxedos for men, and eventually will be offering these in-store. While she’d prefer to focus solely on bridal wear, Dodson said she realizes that having tuxedos at the store would be very convenient for many clients.
Emmi’s Bridal Boutique will be located at 209 North Mitchell St., kitty-corner from Emmi’s Closet, in the former Coffey Agency insurance building.
Dodson said they’re currently finishing up some renovations to the building before opening. Renovations include adding new stairs to the rear entrance, removing drop ceilings to expose the original tiles, removing walls to expose the building’s original brickwork and putting in new floors.
Within the next one to two years, Dodson said they’d like to add a second floor onto the building, which will serve as a working area for the seamstress and a storage area for in-house merchandise, among other uses.
Dodson said they hope to be open for business by mid-September. At first, she said they’d prefer to see clients by appointment only on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Contingent on demand, however, Dodson said they’d like to eventually have open hours.
A website to complement the store is in the process of being built. She said they’re also in the process of setting up a phone number. In the meantime, those looking for additional information about Emmi’s Bridal Boutique can call Emmi’s Closet at (231) 775-7424.
