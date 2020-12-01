New budget up for discussion by Wexford commissioners

CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners will have its first look as a group at the proposed 2021 budget this Wednesday.
At its upcoming virtual meeting, the board will have the first opportunity as a group to comment on the more than $14.3 million general fund budget after the finance committee recently forwarded the proposed budget. The commissioners are scheduled to set a public hearing for Dec. 16. The finance committee made some adjustments to the proposed budget at its Nov. 25 meeting, which are incorporated into the proposed budget the full board will look at.
The proposed general fund budget includes funding for several smaller capital improvements, including hot water in the Wexford County Courthouse third floor bathrooms, new aerial photography, additional security cameras in the courthouse and connecting the security cameras to dispatch. It also includes a final lease payment for sheriff’s vehicles, two new sheriff’s road vehicles, a fourth attorney in the prosecutor’s office and a part-time employee for maintenance, according to the agenda packet for Wednesday's meeting.
To view the full agenda packet for Wednesday's meeting go to wexfordcounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/December-2-2020.pdf.
Instead of the budgeting process starting during summer, like normal for the county, the calendar was condensed and pushed back. As a result, the process for the upcoming 2021 budget started on Oct. 1, which allowed the county to adjust the budget if there were revenue reductions from the State of Michigan.
It also allowed the county to take into account three calendar quarters of 2020 expenses and revenues. The budget calendar also anticipated approval of the budget resolution by the full board at the second scheduled December meeting, which was when the 2020 budget resolution was approved.
For Wednesday’s meeting, there are three ways the public can “attend:" by computer, by smartphone, or by telephone. The meeting is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
To attend by computer go to zoom.us and click on “Join‘ in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 6307060616. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app at the time of the meeting and join using meeting ID 6307060616.
The public also can view the meeting via YouTube by going to wexfordcounty.org and the circuit court page. Once there, click on the link or go to www.youtube.com/channel/UCo0cqCPLYsPS7c5O1dlOmnA?view_as=subscriber.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 6307060616#.
