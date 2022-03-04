LAKE CITY — Lake City resident Julie Neumann fought through tough times as a single mother to raise five children.
As the new store manager of Laura’s Needful Items in Lake City, Neumann said she hopes to make a difference in her community.
“Kindness is very important,” Neumann said. “I’ve had my rough times, and I’ve been down there, and I know what it’s like to have to ask. It’s kind of embarrassing.”
“But when you can ask and feel comfortable asking and get a positive response, it makes it a lot easier for that person.”
Laura’s Needful Items, located next to Chuck’s Shop and Save off South Morey Road, is a new thrift store in the area. Having originally planned to open in October, Neumann said they had delayed things until December due to COVID-19.
“It took us a little bit longer to get open,” Neumann said. “But I still got it together.”
The new store in Lake City is one of two locations in Michigan, with the other one located in Houghton Lake. Both stores are owned by Laura Halsey, who has run her Houghton Lake store for more than a decade.
“I decided to open the store in Lake City for a couple of different reasons,” Halsey said. “(Neumann) has been wanting to do something over in Lake City to help the community, to show what we have and what we’re capable of doing.”
Their mission to give back started right away with the store holding a food can drive on opening day.
“I did a food can drive for (Cooperative Ministries),” Neumann said. “And then I collected the change for the food pantry.”
The support for the community came in right away as well. At the store itself, Neumann said they offer a “little bit of everything” thanks to donations from the community. Within the first couple of weeks, she found her shelves filled with items and the store filled with customers.
“It was busy,” Neumann said. “It was really nice. The first two weeks were my best weeks, opening up for the grand opening.”
Though the traffic has slowed down during the winter, Neumann said they have started to establish themselves in the community. Through Facebook posts on her personal account and on another page called Spark in the Dark, Neumann said she has been seeking out families in need.
“If somebody needs gas vouchers, we do that,” Neumann said. “We collect for the food pantry. I go get people emergency boxes of food. I’ve had people ask me for diapers and I go give them diapers.”
Having been homeless and a single mother of five children, Neumann said she understands what many struggling families are going through.
“You learn compassion,” Neumann said. “When you’re in that situation, you learn to be compassionate. You understand what it’s like.”
Along with taking individual requests online or over the phone, Neumann said she also looks to support local nonprofits or other causes. Along with collecting for local food pantries, Neumann said she is currently selling baked goods to help a family pay for funeral expenses for a relative that passed away.
Though summer is months away, Neumann said she wants to hold weekly fundraisers starting in June to support different causes starting in June. With several ideas in the works, Neumann said she wants to bring new people into the area to support local businesses.
“I hear and I see people say that there’s not much to do in Lake City,” Neumann said. “And I don’t want to see people saying that. I want them to be saying ‘Hey, let’s go to Lake City. They’ve got a lot of things you can do that are fun for families.’ That’s what I’d like to see.”
“There’s a lot of people that rely on it,” she added. “We can survive during the winter off the people, but during the summer, we kind of need that boost.”
One of Neumann’s other goals is to build a new home for a family in need. Currently, Neumann said she is selling wildlife photos her brother Dave took before he passed away. With the money raised, Neumann said she hopes to one day build a nice house for a family to grow up in.
“Hopefully I can get enough raised to build a home,” Neumann said. “And then, I want to fill it. I want to have everything. Like when they walk in, there’s food, dishes, beds, linens, everything.”
As she continues looking for new ways to help out, Neumann said she hopes to make a lasting impact in the community.
“Lake City is an awesome community to live,” Neumann said. “And I’ve actually had a lot of support and warmth and welcoming from quite a few people ... and I’m looking forward to summer. That way I can give more back to the community and be able to do more.”
