CADILLAC — There are some new businesses coming to Cadillac, and they’re going to be owned and operated by local residents with disabilities.
A partner of Community Mental Health, MI Independent Living, LLC is a health care service that assists disabled individuals with finding independence in their lives. Co-owner Christopher Thetford said he’s been providing health care for his clients for almost four years, and in that time, he’s noticed that the one thing they really want is to have extra spending money for themselves.
“They get Social Security and other things,” he said. “But by the time they pay their bills, they really just don’t have any money to do anything.”
Thetford and his business partner have coordinated several field trips for their clients with all expenses paid, but they wanted to find a way for their participants to make that money on their own, without having to rely on a health care service.
There are other local organizations that provide jobs for people with disabilities, like the After 26 Depot, but by operating their own business, Thetford said his clients won’t have to worry about competing for additional work hours.
“So I thought, why can’t we help them run their own business?” Thetford said. “Because that’s how I started was just someone helping me along and starting my own business.”
Once the seed was planted, Thetford said his participants were eager to get started and were already coming up with ideas for businesses that they could run, but the first to open up is a bakery called Hearts and Crafts. Thetford recommended that the Hearts and Crafts team start with cupcakes and breads, because they’re the most affordable to make and sell well within the community.
At the moment, Hearts and Crafts is operating out of the MI Independent Living building on Mitchell Street, but Thetford said as revenue starts coming in, he’s hoping to move them into their own location. A website is also in the works for Hearts and Crafts to promote their products and possibly take orders.
Some of Thetford’s other participants have been in the process of starting a lawn care and snow removal service, but until the proper equipment comes in, an official LLC hasn’t been established. Thetford said other participants have brought up the idea of custom cornhole board, bird houses and other handmade items.
Whether the ideas come to fruition or not, Thetford said just the opportunity to own a business has put a newfound excitement in his clients.
“A lot of them live in adult foster care homes and come to our classes during the day, but $5 a month is their budget for going out and doing anything,” he said. “And so now, I’ve seen them all kind of get this fire in them.”
Along with having more financial freedom, Thetford said his participants have also gained a newfound social freedom. He said many clients often experience social anxiety, and being able to interact with people in the community has built their social confidence.
Thetford has been guiding the participants along in their business startups by providing any financial assistance that they need through MI Independent Living. Many of the classes taught by the organization cover the basic skills needed to run a business as well.
Moving forward, Thetford is hoping to get his clients more attuned to the marketing side of owning and running a business, so that they can increase their product sales and have even more control over their company’s goings-on.
Hearts and Crafts bakery is currently open for business on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is located at 1526 N. Mitchell St.
