CADILLAC — After a November General Election, there is undoubtedly a chance for some new faces come Jan. 1.
After this past November, that is true in Wexford County. That, however, doesn't mean they are unfamiliar faces. Over the past few years, some stalwarts of the Wexford County government have retired, including the longest-tenured sheriff in the history of the county, a county clerk with more than 30 years of service and more recently, a register of deeds with 20 years on the job.
In November, Wexford County voters elected a new register of deeds, a new prosecutor and a new circuit court judge. Roxanne Snyder, Corey Wiggins and Jason Elmore are all new to their respective positions, but they are not new faces in the courthouse where they work.
A LITTLE DIFFERENT BUT SO FAR SO GOOD
When Roxanne Snyder came to work this week, she entered the Register of Deeds off like she did the week before.
The difference this week, she was no longer serving as the Wexford County Register of Deeds Cheif Deputy, but as Lorie Sorensen's successor as Register of Deeds.
"Things look a lot different when you are sitting in this chair. The big difference now is if anything happens in the department, it reflects on you," she said. Ultimately it comes back to you."
Snyder said she served as Sorensen's chief deputy for 18 years and during that time, she was mentored and learned a lot by her former boss and friend. That mentoring continues, according to Snyder.
Although Sorensen's last day officially was Dec. 18 and she used vacation time for the remaining days of the year, Snyder said she continually sends her notes of encouragement.
"In the last six months, we were going over paying bills and the different funds that money comes out of. We also went over the changes for the remonumentation program," Snyder said. "The state now wants quarterly reports and they want how many documents come in."
With her first week as the new register of deeds just completed, Snyder said nothing has been too surprising. She is working on making her office her own, which will include a new paint job. Challenges will likely pop up here and there, but so far, it has been a smooth transition.
"They are pretty big shoes to fill. She did a great job in the office and she was a fantastic boss and teacher. At the same time, she was a great friend," Snyder said.
IT'S OFFICIAL
Corey Wiggins has been in the Wexford County Prosecutor's Office for four years.
He served as the Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney under Jason Elmore, but in November, he was elected as the new county prosecutor after Elmore opted to run for the 28th Circuit Court judge's seat.
In November, Wiggins was sworn in to finish out Elmore's term and on Jan. 1, he started his first term. While he had already been serving as the prosecutor for more than a month before his term started, Wiggins said it hit home when he was recently sworn in by now-retired Judge William Fagerman last month.
"Even though I had been here for four years, the responsibility is much different. I could almost feel the weight of the world fall on my shoulders as I lifted my hand to take the oath," Wiggins said. "There is more responsibility than I imagined."
That responsibility includes giving advice to law enforcement, serving on different committees, and other responsibilities in community matters are all part of the job, Wiggins said. Anyone who is in court in Wexford County knows the docket is typically full. Wiggins used to only have to concern himself with the courtroom, now he also has to run an entire department.
That includes administrative duties such as creating and reviewing budgets, times sheets of his office employees and just making sure everything is done the way it needs to be. When he was the chief assistant prosecutor that wasn't part of his duties but he would assist when needed.
When it comes to any advice his predecessor gave him, Wiggins laughed but then said, "Other than telling me it will be the best job I will have or ever will have, that was it. He did agree it was like the weight of the world falling on his shoulders."
A 'WEIGHTY' ENDEAVOR
Jason Elmore keeps having one-word pop into his mind as he thinks about the responsibility of his new job as 28th Circuit Court judge for both Wexford and Missaukee counties — weighty.
Elmore said that started really hitting him when he was sworn-in last month. Last weekend, Elmore said he was in his new office changing things up a bit. He said it struck him as odd that the judge's chambers were now his office because he had spent years coming in that room to talk with Judge William Peterson, Judge Charles Corwin and most recently Judge William Fagerman.
Again the word weighty was spoken by Elmore.
"I came in over the weekend and there are a bunch of old books in the office, old law books. I'm moving them and some are 140 or 150 years old. These have been on the shelf for a long time," he said.
He said on the bench, little calendars dating back to 1960 that are placed under glass. They are helpful for a judge to use as a reference when figuring out time served or sentences. Elmore said there are 60 of those calendars, including the year that he was born, 1971. Elmore said he is the 10th circuit court judge and the fourth to look at those calendars, which he doesn't take lightly.
Although Elmore served as a military judge, he no longer is doing that or practicing law. He said the difference between a military judge and the civilian sector will be the volume of cases. He also said that even though he has been both a defense attorney and a prosecutor, he will not favor either side as a judge because his mission and role is different.
"My job is to respect and apply the law fairly," he said.
