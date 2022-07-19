CADILLAC — The only thing standing between the city of Cadillac and a new water supply is a blessing from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
Cadillac Director of Utilities Jeffrey Dietlin said the state agency’s signoff is all they need to start up the 44 Road wellfield in earnest; once they do, they’ll begin the process of shutting down the city’s oldest wellfield on Eighth Street, in the industrial park.
“I would anticipate the water infrastructure portion of the project functioning in the next couple of weeks,” Dietlin said.
For the first month after the new wellfield is operational, Dietlin said they’ll remove the pump fuses in the old wellfield to stop the flow of water into the system from that location. After a month — assuming the new wellfield functions properly during that time — they’ll permanently shut down the Eighth Street wellfield and demolish the old water department headquarters that was constructed in the 1960s.
The plan is to relocate city staff into the new headquarters building on 44 Road. The new facility has a number of features that are lacking in the current headquarters, including such necessary amenities as locker rooms for female employees. The new facility also is larger and contains storage space for city vehicles, a vehicle washing station, a classroom large enough for 40 people, a lunchroom area and a “bullpen” where the seven water/sewer department employee will have space to work; the old building was designed for only three employees, Dietlin said.
The site also features a dedicated storage barn for equipment and materials apart from the main headquarters building. Currently, Dietlin said they don’t have much space for storage and are forced to keep many materials outside; for items such as plastic pipes, for instance, exposure to the elements and sunlight can lead to damage and deterioration.
While the water infrastructure portion of the project is basically finished, Dietlin said contractors have run into some supply chain problems with the other aspects of the wellfield site, including the headquarters and supply barn, which have caused delays in the project’s completion.
Taking the delays into consideration, Dietlin anticipates that the other aspects of the project will be finished within a couple of months.
Gerber Construction is constructing the majority of the work at the wellfield. Team Elmers constructed the water transmission mains to deliver the water from the wellfield to the distribution system. The firm C2AE is serving as the project consultant.
The wellfield’s construction costs are about $10 million, including a contingency amount approved for unexpected expenses. Dietlin said all contractor requests to dip into the contingency funds must be approved by the project engineer, Dietlin and City Manager Marcus Peccia.
The city in 2021 issued bonds for the wellfield project and will use the state’s Drinking Water Revolving Fund to pay for it, as well as user fees.
Currently, the city draws most of its water from a wellfield on Crosby Road, with the original wellfield in the industrial park supplementing its supply. The original wellfield became contaminated several decades ago as a result of industrial activities at nearby factories, but those contaminants have been contained for some time.
Dietlin previously told the Cadillac News that one thing residents may notice when the new wellfield comes online and the old one goes offline is that soap may seem sudsier.
The old wellfield has harder water, which is water with elements like iron and magnesium. The rate at the old wellfield, according to Dietlin is about 150 milligrams per liter, whereas the Crosby Road and 44 Road wellfields have water in the 70 to 90 range. When the new wellfield is built and the old wellfield is shut down, the city’s water will be consistently softer.
Hard water is known for leaving rings in bathtubs; homeowners tend to compensate by installing water softeners.
