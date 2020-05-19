New cases over the weekend

CADILLAC — Lake and Osceola counties both had new COVID-19 cases, state and local health departments reported over the weekend.
In Ocseola County, the number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus has reached ten, according to Central Michigan District Health Department, which noted on Monday that five of those people meet the state's standard for "recovery" (still alive 30 days after getting sick).
Lake County over the weekend saw its first new COVID-19 case in many weeks, bringing the tally to three (the first two cases were on April 11 and 13; both of those people have recovered, according to District Health Department No. 10).
It was only last week that DHD No. 10 started reporting how many people have recovered from COVID-19 by county; the department had previously been reporting it based on the department's 10-county jurisdiction.
"We continue to add to the dashboard as we are able to provide additional accurate data. Initially, some of the data was only provided for the 10-county jurisdiction as a whole. We had a lot of requests to provide data by county, so we worked to pull that data together specific to each county and then added it to the dashboard," the department's spokesperson said in an email to the Cadilalc News on Monday.
Wexford County has not had a new COVID-19 case since May 9; the number of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 there is 11, with six recoveries. In Missaukee County, two of the 16 people to be diagnosed with the disease have recovered.
With the new case in Lake County comes a big jump in the number of people being evaluated for the disease through "contact tracing" methods. Last week, the number in Lake County was six; this week it is 10. The number is at 31 in Wexford County and five in Missaukee.
On Monday, the statewide number of COVID-19 cases reached 51,915 and 4,915 deaths, an increase of 773 and 24, respectively. Recoveries reached 28,234.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.