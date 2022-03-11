New center to open to help people experiencing a mental health crisis

The isolation and uncertainty nearly everyone felt during the COVID-19 pandemic likely was felt even more by those suffering from things like anxiety and depression.
If the pandemic has taught us one thing during the past few years, it’s that people living with mental illness sometimes need some help. That need could arise during the day, during the night and in ways that might not be easily understood by the person experiencing the crisis or by their friends and loved ones.
For that reason, Northern Lakes Community Mental Health will soon be opening a Crisis Welcoming Center.
Northern Lakes Interim Chief Executive Officer Joanie Blamer said the goal is to open the new center as soon as possible, but like many other places, staffing is an issue and holding up the opening.
“I would open tomorrow if I had staffing,” she said. “We are trying to promote it as something that works in the continuum of care for people in a mental health crisis.”
When it comes to what being in a crisis is, Blamer said it is as unique as the individual experiencing it but some things could be considered common triggers for the existence of a crisis. Someone grieving the loss of a loved one or friend or even the loss of a beloved pet. She said even an unplanned surgery for a pet could be the trigger for a crisis, especially if that pet is an actual therapy dog or the owner treats it like one.
She also said if someone is feeling suicidal or that they might hurt someone else, they should go to the crisis welcoming center to seek other attention. A crisis can be anything a person is distraught over and is as unique as the person in the crisis, Blamer said.
“Sometimes people with a mental health illness can show symptoms that can be too much, like anxiety or depression. The crisis welcoming center would provide that person with coping skills,” she said. “We will have people there who have walked a mile in their shoes and can reach them in a way a social worker might not be able to.”
Blamer said while a social worker will be there, there also will be peers working at the crisis welcoming center. Together, wellness and recovery actions plans will be developed to help the person learn coping skills so if they are faced with a similar situation in the future they have the tools to overcome it, Blamer said.
Likewise, if a parent believes their child needs to talk to someone, the crisis welcoming center is the place to go. While a psychiatrist will not be working at the center, Blamer said but if a person needs to see one or requires meds a referral will be made or the crisis center will link them to a resource.
She also said this new center is to augment the community mobile crisis team, but also, to keep people experienced a mental health crisis out of the emergency room.
“Currently, people are going to the emergency room when they are having a behavioral health crisis and it is one of the most expensive care options,” she said. “The emergency room is not required for someone in a behavioral health crisis unless they are in danger of losing life or limb.”
She also said the hope is the crisis welcoming center will be an aid to law enforcement and a possible alternative to incarceration when warranted. Blamer said Northern Lakes is working with prosecutors in the counties it covers to see if that is something that can be achieved.
Although the new crisis welcoming center is going to be located in Traverse City, Blamer said there are services already in place to help, including the mobile crisis teams for both adults and children. During business hours, a person also can come into any Northern Lakes office.
Although the crisis welcoming center has yet to open, Blamer said Northern Lakes also is looking at opening psychiatric urgent care in both Wexford and Crawford counties.
With offices in Cadillac, Houghton Lake, Grayling and Traverse City, NLCMHA serves adults with severe mental illness, children with serious emotional disturbance, and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the six counties of Crawford, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Missaukee, Roscommon and Wexford.
