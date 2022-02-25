CADILLAC — Child care is a necessity for many families, but with increasing cost and lack of availability, it’s been difficult to find. A newly launched, state-run project called the Tri-Share Child Care program is intended to help remedy these issues, but has yet to take off locally.
The way Tri-Share works is explained in its name. It takes the overall cost of child care and splits it three ways between the state, a participating employer and eligible employee. For families who have difficulty affording care, this would cut the expense by 66%.
“Michigan is the only state that offers this benefit,” said Northwestern Hub Project Coordinator Jen Harris. “It’s an innovative way of thinking about childcare funding, accessibility and affordability.”
There are already programs in place, like the Child Development and Care Subsidy, that serve families who earn up to 185% above the poverty threshold, but Tri-Share is geared toward benefiting those who earn between 186% and 300% above the poverty level. An applicant’s employer would also have to elect to participate in the program for them to receive the benefit.
Harris focuses on the rural region of the program, but there are coordinators working within the recently expanded urban and suburban hubs. Regarding rural communities in particular, the need for child care has continued to grow for several years. A lack of care opportunities in general, paired with the longer distances families may need to travel for that care, has become a major obstacle.
“We talk to families every week that tell stories about their commute,” Harris said. “Not to layer on challenges, but affordable housing right now in Northwest Michigan is a huge issue, and so we have families who are living in one area, commuting to work in another, and then driving beyond that area to take their kids to childcare and pick them up.”
This struggle is demonstrative of the fact that child care isn’t only a monetary issue. For the Tri-Share program to have success, it takes interested businesses, location convenience and availability of child care facilities. With all three of those issues unresolved in Wexford and Missaukee counties, the program has remained in its starting phase.
To understand the full extent of need in local counties, a committee made up of representatives from the Great Start Collaborative, the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce, the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau, the Cadillac Area Community Foundation, the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District and the Alliance for Economic Success are putting together surveys for employers, parents and childcare providers. Once additional information is gathered, the committee can decide how to proceed and figure out exactly what resources need to be added to the community.
Even before distributing surveys, Wexford-Missaukee-Manistee Great Start Collaborative Director Niki Schultz said the committee knows the need for child care providers is ubiquitous in northern Michigan.
“So we are considered, and it’s all of northern Michigan is considered, a childcare desert. So what that means is the ratio of children that need care, to the amount of slots that we have open, is like two to one,” she said. “So we cannot fill the need, because childcare is not a lucrative business; you don’t get rich.”
Schultz said the lack of child care opportunities needs to be addressed before businesses and families can become involved.
“We really have to get the businesses on board, but then it compounds it even more, because if a business is on board, we don’t have child care centers,” she said. “You don’t have openings in our area.”
The industry has thinned out even more after the COVID-19 pandemic caused many child care centers to shut down, which created setbacks not only for providers, but for the children who weren’t able to socialize with their peers or receive the elements of early childhood education that often come with care programs.
Now that parents are no longer in lockdown with their children, and the workforce is back in action, Harris said access to early childhood care is crucial in keeping the economy afloat.
“I think the relationship between the two — Tri-Share and the pandemic — is that it’s the right time to bring a program like this into the light,” she said. “We’re perfectly poised for a pilot like this with everyone recognizing how essential early care and education is, not only to our working families, but in rebuilding our economies.”
The program has successfully launched in Traverse City, and businesses are already starting to participate, which Schultz said is encouraging for the other nine counties in the northwest hub. However, without the certainty of child care facilities, Wexford and Missaukee businesses are interested, but unable to take part just yet.
Spreading the word about the program and what it can provide for families is imperative for boosting interest, and when all the moving parts are finally brought together, Schultz said it will hopefully bring awareness of the child care crisis to employers and community members.
“I think that the impact is going to be substantial. Just to know that businesses are buying into the idea that child care is not just a family problem, that it extends to within their workplace,” she said. “If they don’t have workers with reliable child care, then they don’t have workers in most cases, so knowing that they are seeing it as truly an economic impact is super important.”
Harris too said it’s going to take some time for Tri-Share to find its footing in Wexford and Missaukee counties, but the way for the program to find success is to keep sharing resources and provide information for all eligible parties.
More information on what Tri-Share is, how it functions and how to get employers involved can be found on the 5 to One early childhood resource center website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.