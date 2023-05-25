New CHS principal a familiar face

CADILLAC — A familiar face was hired recently by Cadillac Area Public Schools to fill a void left by a retirement at the high school.
Recently, CAPS Director of Curriculum and Accountability Kelly Buckmaster accepted the position of Cadillac High School Principal. The position had been left empty after the retirement of former principal Konrad Molter earlier this year.
In January former principal Konrad Molter shared with his students and their families via an email he was at the beginning stage of fighting a treatable and curable form of cancer. As a result of that diagnosis, he submitted his resignation, which the school board accepted at its January meeting.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the combination of Buckmaster and assistant principal Chaz Ferrel will provide the building with stability and experience as the transition of leadership and facility updates continues.
“She was a principal in the district for years and has a background in curriculum, instruction and leadership. She has led a building (Kenwood Elementary) and also served as the interim principal at the Cadillac Innovation High School,” Brown said. “She is excited about providing leadership at Cadillac High School.”
Buckmaster said the position wasn’t one that she was looking for but when the opportunity came she took it. After she started to fill in after Molter retired, she said she enjoyed being back in the building with staff and the students. It was something she didn’t realize she missed until she got out of CAPS Central Office and into the high school.
She also said it has been neat getting to interact and reconnect with some of the students who went to Kenwood Elementary when she was principal.
“I’m getting some of the Kenwood students now and they look a little different since they were in fourth grade,” she said.
Brown said Buckmaster will help to finish reporting requirements from her former duties as director of curriculum and accountability through June. When the new fiscal year starts on July 1, Brown said the district will look at posting the curriculum and accountability position.
As for having someone permanently in the role of high school principal, Brown said it is important because it is a high-profile position, which has unique roles and responsibilities to both students and their families.
“It is critical that your high school principal be very visible and understand students and the community. This position is a 12-month position, and they work year-round,” Brown said. “We have summer school and summer programming that is unique to the high school level that demands additional attention.”
Before being hired as principal, Buckmaster had been providing interim assistance at the high school and relocated there. Ferrel also continued to provide leadership as the assistant principal. No interim or temporary principal was named.
The principal job was posted in January and remained posted until Buckmaster accepted the position.
