LAKE CITY — There’s a new shop to purchase clothing in Lake City.
Mother-daughter duo Rene Tusan and Adriana Wilkerson from Lake City are now welcoming customers into their new shop called Comfort and Cloth Curation. Located in-between Bowright Whiskey Company and Main Street Rocks in downtown Lake City, the shop will offer a mixture of clothing for women and children, home decor and natural home goods items.
“A big goal of ours is to make sure that the products that we’re carrying are made in Michigan and made by small businesses as well,” Wilkerson said. “Then, we just want to be able to redistribute as much recycled clothing as possible to help with the textile waste issue.”
Wilkerson said she started her business two years ago online through Instagram. She said one of her big passions was keeping clothing out of landfills and selling clothes made from natural fibers that last longer and are better for the environment.
“We try to focus on getting things that are at least a blend of biodegradable fabric, so that’s going to be like cotton, wool, jute, silk,” she said.
“Things that if they do wind up in a landfill later on, they will break down and they won’t sit in landfills for hundreds of years because they’re made out of plastic.”
Wilkerson also sells items made from natural chemicals such as goat milk soap, homemade bug spray, lip balm and homemade candles. She said these items help moisturize your skin thanks to the powdered goat milk in the soap or the essential oils in the spray.
“I don’t think a lot of people realize how much toxic ingredients are in our everyday products,” she said. “So, to be able to know exactly where stuff comes from and exactly what’s inside of it is really good.”
Thanks to their shared passion, Tusan and Wilkerson decided to go into business together. After finding a location, Tusan said it took them a month to get the store ready for customers.
“Being in Lake City, the only places you can go shop for clothing was Cadillac, Houghton Lake or Kalkaska,” she said.
“We know what it’s like to make that drive, so we wanted to offer people something beautiful and something that makes them happy in town.”
Having lived in Michigan her whole life, Wilkerson said she’s also focusing on offering Michigan-made products. She also said her father owns a small shop, so the pair wants to support others by offering products made by small businesses.
“I see how hard he works and I know how much goes into small businesses as opposed to large corporations, so I’d like to be able to support,” Wilkerson said.
Moving forward, Wilkerson said they want to offer more home decor items and refurbished furniture. She also said they may carry men’s clothing in the future.
The pair also want to become more involved with the community through festivals like the Greatest Fourth in the North. A consignment program is another possibility down the line.
Wilkerson said people would bring in their own clothes after looking through them, the shop would pay out a certain percentage to the consignee. This program isn’t being offered at the shop at this time.
The shop is still keeping up with its online presence. Wilkerson said they’re going to be doing live and story sales on Instagram at @comfort_andcloth.
For more information about the shop, you can call (231) 392-4127. Their hours are Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on the weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The shop is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
