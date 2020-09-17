New confirmed and probable COVID-19 case in Missaukee Co.

CADILLAC — Missaukee County had one newly confirmed and one new probable COVID-19 case on Wednesday.
It was the only new COVID-19 case in the Cadillac News coverage area, which consists of Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties.
The positivity rate for the first half of September among the four counties is 2.0%, according to state data. Among the 2,613 tests conducted for residents of the four counties from Sept. 1 - 15, there have been 52 positive tests. That's not quite the same thing as saying there have been 52 new cases in September because some people are tested more than once.
September's 2% positivity rate, if it continues, will be the highest monthly positivity rate for the four counties since April. Both of the last two weeks (the weeks ending Sept. 5 and 12) finished up with positivity rates above 2%, the first time that had happened since July 4.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a press conference Wednesday that she is concerned about trends in Northern Michigan. Restrictions could resume, the governor indicated.
District Health Department No. 10's dashboard showed on Wednesday that Cadillac continues to lead with the most number of cases among local communities (it's also the most populous). Cadillac has had 68 cases; Reed City has had 31; Lake City has had 17; Manton, McBain and Mesick have had 14.
Wednesday's numbers had Wexford County at 102 confirmed cases, 20 probable cases, four deaths and 57 recoveries, with three cases in the past 10 days. Missaukee County reached 41 cases on Wednesday, with 16 probable cases, one death, 27 recoveries and three cases in the past 10 days. Lake County has had 31 confirmed cases, one probable case, 26 recoveries and zero cases in the past 10 days. Osceola County has had 78 confirmed cases, 10 probable cases, 61 recoveries, five confirmed cases and one probable case in the past 10 days.
Statewide numbers reached 113,863 with 6,623 deaths. There were 680 new cases on Wednesday and 11 deaths.
