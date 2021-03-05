CADILLAC — In early December, the COVID-19 pandemic got so bad that one local health department said they couldn't make contact tracing calls fast enough; if you tested positive for the novel coronavirus, you were expected to quarantine and call your close contacts yourself.
But the surge seems to have abated. In the first week of December, when District Health Department No. 10 instructed area residents not to wait for the health department's call before quarantining, the positivity rate among Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties was 13.6%, according to a Cadillac News calculation. Osceola County is outside of DHD No. 10's jurisdiction.
Last week, the positivity rate was about 5.7%.
As the rate of infection slows, in some areas contact tracers can get in touch more quickly.
"We are keeping up better than during the second wave," said Robin Walicki, a DHD No. 10 clinical supervisor. People who have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 can expect to get a phone call from a contact tracer within 24 to 36 hours of the result being put into the state's database, the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS).
"Our staff is also reviewing cases and calling suspect cases with possible symptoms, as well as looking for outbreaks or workplace/event exposures that need follow-up," Walicki said.
Contact tracers are either Michigan Department of Health and Human Services contract tracers or DHD No. 10 staff members pulled from several divisions, Walicki said in an email.
And contact tracing is, hopefully, about to get even easier as more health departments are using a web tool to do contact tracing.
That's already happening in the Central Michigan District Health Department jurisdiction, where contact tracing is being done through the Patient Education Genius app; people who test positive for the virus get text messages and then complete a survey online.
"That has been very helpful, just because it's quicker," said Kelly Conley, personal health director for CMDHD.
DHD No. 10 will launch the Patient Education Genius (PEG) tool "in the near future," Walicki said; probably within the week.
PEG is HIPPA-compliant.
"If the person fills out the survey, they may not need to be contacted again. MDHHS and DHD No. 10 staff will review the surveys to identify any follow-up needed or contact those who don't respond," Walicki said.
Contact tracing remains an important part of the fight against COVID-19 because quarantine for people who have been exposed limits how many more people might get sick.
"People should definitely respond to calls or texts from MDHHS, PEG, or their local health department so that we can prevent the spread of COVID-19," Walicki said. "Case investigation and contact tracing are still very important during this pandemic."
A year into the pandemic, people mostly know what to expect from contact tracing, Conley said. They're usually forthcoming about household and close contacts.
The health department explains to people that the case investigation and contact tracing process can help provide documentation for work or school, Conley said.
"That seems to work the best. We're just very upfront and honest with them," Conley said. "We want to just track this so that we can make sure that everybody is aware that they've been exposed, and that they are aware of symptoms to watch."
Schools are also playing an important role in contact-tracing.
"Our staff is watching MDSS for any 18 and under, so that we can notify parents and schools as quickly as possible," Walicki said. "At this point, we are finding that many of the schools are already aware that a student has a positive result, and they are already contact-tracing. The schools and childcarers in our jurisdiction are very knowledgeable on COVID-19 protocols."
Additionally, school administrators participate in a weekly call with DHD No. 10 medical director Dr. Jennifer Morse, "so they have up-to-the-minute updates and resources, with links available on our website," Walicki said.
Conley noted that health department staff are also very busy with vaccination clinics.
"That's taking up every single day of the week, too," she said. So, we've trained a lot of additional staff at the health department. A lot of our mental health staff and our health promotion staff have helped our nurses to do case investigations."
