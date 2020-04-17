New COVID-19 case in both Missaukee and Osceola counties

CADILLAC — Missaukee and Osceola counties both had new COVID-19 cases, according to the Thursday afternoon update from the state of Michigan.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Missaukee County since the COVID-19 pandemic reached Michigan in March has now reached three; one person died in late March. In Osceola County, a sixth person has been confirmed to have COVID-19, though there have been no deaths.
Lake County stands at two cases and Wexford County remains at seven, with one death.
The state of Michigan is now releasing a fatality rate for each county that has had COVID-19 deaths. Wexford County's rate on Thursday was 14% while Missaukee County's was 33%.
But don't read too much into it.
In a footnote, the Michigan Department of Health and Human services said that the fatality rate can seem higher than it is due to a testing strategy that focused on the sickest people.
"A testing strategy that has historically included prioritizing limited testing resources toward confirming infection of hospitalized cases of disease can lead to the overestimation of serious consequences greater than experienced by the entire population of ill persons," the footnote says. "The impact of a low number of cases in any specific jurisdiction can contribute to a less accurate and a falsely high proportion of deaths."
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services clarified on Thursday that the state has been cross-referencing deaths between the state's vital records reporting system and the disease surveillance system.
"On April 10, this process added 30 deaths. As a result of this week’s assessment, today’s data includes 65 additional deaths identified through this methodology," the state said in a news release on Thursday.
Michigan's total number of COVID-19 deaths topped 2,000 for the first time in Thursday afternoon's announcement. The number of confirmed cases reached 29,263 with 2,093 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.