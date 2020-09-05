CADILLAC — Missaukee County's 35th COVID-19 case was announced on Friday.
The county of about 15,000 people has had six confirmed cases announced in the past 10 days, since Aug. 26, though just one of those cases has an onset date in the past 10 days. People are generally considered contagious for the virus that causes COVID-19 for 10 days after the onset of symptoms or the date they took a diagnostic test that comes back positive if they don't have symptoms. One Missaukee County resident is a "probable" case with an onset date in the past 10 days. Probable cases haven't tested positive for the virus but are believed to probably be contagious and must quarantine. Missaukee County has had 15 probable cases, though some are from earlier in the pandemic.
Wexford County did not have any newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday but did have a new probable case. Confirmed cases remained at 95 with probable cases at 21. However, there have been five confirmed cases in the past 10 days and four probable cases in the past 10 days.
District Health Department No. 10 and the state of Michigan don't count somebody as "recovered" until it's been 30 days since their symptoms first appeared (or they tested positive) and they're still alive. There have been 54 recoveries in Wexford County and 25 in Missaukee County. Wexford County has had four COVID-19 deaths while Missaukee County has had one.
The pandemic briefly caused a local business to close down last week and re-open this week.
According to the health department, there was no outbreak but there was a positive case at TCF Bank in Cadillac. The infected person, however, did not have contact with the public.
"Any close contacts were able to be notified," said District Health Department No. 10 spokesperson Jeannine Taylor, who also indicated that the bank was not forced to close.
A bank spokesperson said the bank closed temporarily on Aug. 24 out of "an abundance of caution."
"The branch underwent a deep cleaning per CDC best practices and all protocols were followed for testing and quarantining as necessary," said Randi Berris, a senior vice president and director of communications for TCF. "Once we were confident we could protect the health and safety of TCF team members and our customers, we reopened the location on Sept. 2."
Lake and Osceola counties did not have new cases on Friday.
Lake County remained at 28 cases, one probable and 17 recoveries with zero cases in the past 10 days and zero deaths. Osceola County remained at 71 cases with nine probable, 58 recoveries, three confirmed and one probable case in the past 10 days. There have been no COVID-19 deaths in Osceola County.
Statewide numbers reached 105,377 on Friday, with 76,151 recoveries and 6,526 deaths. There were 982 new cases on Friday and seven new deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.