New COVID-19 case numbers drop slightly from week prior

CADILLAC — Pandemic conditions in area counties remained largely unchanged last week from the week prior.
From last Wednesday to this Wednesday, there were 22 confirmed cases in Wexford, 19 in Osceola, eight in Missaukee, and five in Lake, totaling 54 confirmed cases. That’s three fewer than the week before.
Also during that period, there were 33 probable cases, which is 16 fewer than last week, which had more cases of this type than in any week since the end of the omicron wave in February.
Across the Munson Healthcare system, there were a total of 29 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, which is five more than last week, although at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, the number of patients remained the same as last week — three.
Spectrum Health, which includes Spectrum Reed City Hospital, on Wednesday reported 47 adult non-ICU patients, which is 12 fewer than last week. The hospital also reported four pediatric hospitalization, including two in the intensive care unit, along with seven adult ICU patients.
No deaths were reported in area counties last week.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 96 people have died of the disease in Wexford, 46 in Missaukee, 34 in Lake and 79 in Osceola. Altogether, that’s 255 deaths.
