New COVID-19 cases in all four local counties

CADILLAC — Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties all recorded new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to local health departments.
In District Health Department No. 10, Wexford County added two new COVID-19 cases even as the pandemic total fell from 1,324 last week to 1,313 on Tuesday. Pandemic totals typically don't fall and an explanation was not readily available Tuesday evening.
Missaukee County also added two new cases and reached a pandemic total of 621. Missaukee County also added two probable cases and reached a total of 142.
Lake County had one new case for a pandemic total of 341.
In Central Michigan District Health Department, Osceola County recorded six new cases for a pandemic total of 910.
There were no new COVID-19 deaths recorded Tuesday in the counties within the Cadillac News coverage area. There have been 23 deaths in Osceola County, 19 in Wexford County, 11 in Missaukee County and 10 in Lake County.
The 73 local COVID-19 deaths contributed to Michigan's tally of 15,396 COVID-19 deaths. The United States has lost more than half a million people to the virus. Globally, there have been more than 2.4 million deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.
Statewide, coronavirus cases reached 582,719 on Tuesday.
Locally, the positivity rate has been falling.
In a press conference Tuesday, Munson Healthcare's chief of medicine said local numbers were trending in the right direction.
