New COVID-19 cases in every local county Tuesday

CADILLAC — COVID-19 cases continued ticking upward in the Cadillac News coverage area on Tuesday.
District Health Department No. 10 data showed an increase from 191 to 196 in Wexford County.
Missaukee County climbed above 100 cases, reaching 104, compared to Monday's 97. Lake County added a couple of cases, reaching 75.
Osceola County is now at 199 cases, according to the Central Michigan District Health Department. That's an increase of 7.
Over the weekend and on Monday, there were 72 new cases in the four counties in the Cadillac News coverage area. The Tuesday total of 21 new cases continues that weekend trend.
On Tuesday, DHD No. 10 cited household and school exposures for the causes of cases in Missaukee County and household exposures for cases in Wexford County.
The Cadillac News asked the health department about plans for contact tracing, should Elecion Day polls result in more COVID-19 infections.
"The plan for contact tracing post-election day is the same as it is any other day. DHD No. 10 or state investigators will try to contact individuals in a timely manner that are positive or may have been in close contact with a positive case," said Jeannine Taylor, DHD No. 10's spokesperson. She said the department encourages everyone "to not wait for a phone call and proceed to isolate/quarantine if your test results are positive or if you were notified that you were a close contact to a positive case. Follow CDC guidelines for isolation or quarantining."
On Tuesday, every hospital traced by DHD No. 10 had multiple patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including five in Cadillac.
Statewide numbers reached 187,995 on Tuesday, an increase of 3,106 since Monday, continuing a trend of more than 2,000 cases a day. Previous to this new surge, the most new cases in a day was 1,991, in April, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
Statedwide COVID-19 deaths reached 7,400 on Tuesday, an increase of 43 over the day before. Seven COIVD-19 deaths have been in the Cadillac News coverage area.
