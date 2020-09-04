New COVID-19 cases in Wexford, Osceola Counties

CADILLAC — Wexford County has had newly confirmed COVID-19 cases announced for eight of the past 10 days.
Thursday saw three more cases, bringing the pandemic total in Wexford County to 95. Twenty of those cases have been announced in the past 10 days, with six of those confirmed cases having onset dates in the past 10 days. People are generally considered to be contagious 10 days after the onset of symptoms, or, if they are not symptomatic, after the date of their positive COVID-19 test. The state and local health departments are also tracking probable COVID-19 cases, which are cases that are suspected but not confirmed via diagnostic testing. Wexford County had a new probable case on Thursday, bringing the total number of probable cases in the county to 21. Three of those probable cases have onset dates in the past 10 days.
Osceola County also had a newly confirmed case on Thursday. The pandemic-wide total is 71. There are nine probable cases, two of which have onset dates in the past 10 days. Three of the confirmed cases had onset dates in the past 10 days.
Lake and Missaukee County cases held steady on Thursday, at 28 and 34 cases, respectively. Missaukee County has two confirmed cases with onset dates in the past 10 days and one probable case with onset dates in the past 10 days. Lake County has not had any cases with onset dates in the past 10 days.
Wexford County residents then, are driving the positivity rate in the Cadillac News coverage area. The newspaper's analysis of state testing data has the four-county positivity rate thus far in the week ending Sept. 5 at 2.6%. Wexford County's positivity rate (the percentage of coronavirus tests that come back positive) at 4.7% compared to 1.6% in Osceola County, 1% in Missaukee County and 0% in Lake County.
Statewide numbers reached 104,395 on Thursday. Data from Johns Hopkins University has Michigan's positivity rate at 2.54% over the last seven days.
District Health Department No. 10 issued a public exposure notice this week for Little River Casino Resort in Manistee.
Three people who tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 were at the casino's property on Friday, Aug. 28 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.; on Saturday, Aug. 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Tuesday, Sept. 1 between 6:20 a.m. and 2:40 p.m.
“The LRCR team proactively responded when notified of this exposure. In addition to the already thorough cleaning protocols in our Health and Safety Plan, all areas were meticulously cleaned and sanitized in accordance with CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of our team members, guests, and the community,‘ stated General Manager Andrew Gentile in a press release sent out by the health department. “Little River Casino Resort has an excellent working relationship with the District Health Department No. 10 as well as Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Tribal Health. The collaboration of information and resources ensures compliance with all applicable requirements and guidelines in place to keep our community, team members, and guests safe.‘
Advice from the health department calls on people who were at Little River Casino and Resort on those dates and times to stay home and self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. That means staying away from family, friends, roommates and other close contacts.
The health department reminds you that the symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle aches, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and recent loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms, call your doctor.
