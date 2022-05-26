New COVID-19 cases level out in area counties after several-week rise

CADILLAC — Area counties had been seeing something of a mini COVID-19 resurgence over the last several weeks — until last week, that is.
From last Wednesday to this Wednesday, there were 15 new cases in Wexford, 20 in Osceola, eight in Missaukee, and 12 in Lake, totaling 55 confirmed cases, in addition to 27 probable cases.
That’s a decrease from last week, when there were 78 confirmed cases and 29 probable in area counties.
Across the Munson Healthcare system, there were a total of 23 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, which is four fewer than last week. Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported zero patients this week; last week, the hospital reported one patient.
Spectrum Health, which includes Spectrum Reed City Hospital, on Wednesday reported 62 adult non-ICU patients, which is three more patients than last week. The hospital also reported three pediatric hospitalizations, including one in the intensive care unit, along with seven adult ICU patients, which is five more than last week.
No confirmed deaths were reported in area counties last week, although the state of Michigan reported one probable death in Missaukee County on May 15.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 96 people have died of the disease in Wexford, 46 in Missaukee, 34 in Lake and 79 in Osceola. Altogether, that’s 255 deaths.
Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention increased Wexford County’s COVID-19 Community Level to “medium,” which comes with a recommendation for those at high risk of severe illness to talk to their health care provider about whether they should wear a mask or take other precautions.
Other local counties are still considered to have a “low” COVID-19 Community Level, but earlier this month, the agency raised nearby Grand Traverse County to the “high” level, which comes with recommendation to wear masks indoors at all times.
