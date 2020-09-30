New COVID-19 cases reported in Osceola, Wexford

State and health department data showed Tuesday two of the four local counties covered by the Cadillac News had confirmed cases of COVID-19, but no new deaths.
Lake County had no new cases Tuesday to remain at 34 total confirmed cases while Missaukee County also had no new cases to stay at 48 confirmed cases, according to District Health Department No. 10 data. Tuesday’s data from the health department also showed Wexford County had two new cases to bring its total confirmed cases up to 111.
Similarly, Central Michigan District Health Department data showed Osceola County had one new case Tuesday bringing its total up to 85.
In the District Health Department No. 10 region, which includes Lake, Missaukee, and Wexford counties, a total of 1,254 people had recovered from a total of 1,640 confirmed cases. That included 28 people who recovered in Lake County, 29 in Missaukee County, and 78 in Wexford County. Lake County had one probable case, as of Tuesday, while Missaukee had 16 and Wexford, 20.
In the six-county region of Central Michigan District Health Department, which includes Osceola County, there have been 1,059 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of that, 420 have recovered, including 62 in Osceola County.
Statewide, there were 898 newly confirmed cases on Tuesday, bringing Michigan’s COVID-19 pandemic total to 123,633. There have been 6,751 deaths. Of the 6,751 people who have died of COVID-19 in Michigan, four were in Wexford County, and one was in Missaukee County. Both Lake and Osceola counties have not had a death related to COVID-19 reported.
District Health Department No. 10 received notification that a Newaygo County resident died due to COVID-19 on Sept. 24. The individual was a male in his 70s who died at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids.
The health department also was notified Tuesday that an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was present and potentially contagious at the Newaygo VFW Post 4249/AMVETS Post 4250 fish fry from 5-8:30 p.m. Sept. 25. If a person attended the fish fry on the day and time listed above, they should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the possible exposure date.
Anyone that is self-monitoring, as a result, should keep away from family, close contacts, and roommates as much as possible.
“As we continue to experience community spread of COVID-19, it should be understood that anyone choosing to go out in public, whether to a bar, restaurant, golf course, retail store, family gathering, funeral, or any other public place, could potentially be exposed to COVID-19 at any time, thus you should always be monitoring for symptoms,‘ said Kevin Hughes, Health Officer for DHD No. 10.
