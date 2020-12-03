New COVID-19 death confirmed in Wexford County

CADILLAC — A 12th COVID-19 death has been confirmed in Wexford County.
The newly confirmed death was reflected on District Health Department No. 10's dashboard on Wednesday; the state of Michigan's coronavirus website puts the number of COVID-19 deaths in Wexford County at 16. The two numbers do not always match.
DHD No. 10 announced the launch of a COVID-19 hotline and email address on Wednesday.
The COVID hotline number is 231-305-8675 and the email address is covid@dhd10.org.
The hotline and email will be monitored weekdays during regular business hours, the health department said.
"Our hotline staff will do their best to return calls the same day, however, due to the large volume of calls, it may take one business day to respond. Staff will make two attempts to return voicemails left on the hotline at two different times of the day and will leave a general message for a call back if there is no answer. So that callers are aware, when our staff return calls, the phone number will be different from the hotline number," the department said.
There were more than 50 new cases in the Cadillac News coverage area on Wednesday.
Wexford and Osceola counties each had 19 new cases, while Missaukee County had 10 and Lake County had 8.
It's likely that many people who were exposed during Thanksgiving gatherings would be showing symptoms by now, though their test results may not be in yet.
Wexford County's total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began in March has reached 671. The county had a new probable case on Wednesday, with a pandemic-long total number of probable cases now at 35. Probable cases are people with symptoms and contact with a known case but without a positive test result. There have been 12 confirmed deaths.
Most cases in Wexford County have been within the Cadillac (49601) zip code, at 484.
Osceola County has reached 528 confirmed cases with 10 deaths. More than 200 of the cases have been in the Reed City and Evart zip codes.
Missaukee County reached 284 confirmed cases as of Wednesday, with 22 probable cases and four deaths. The Lake City zip code has had 145 cases while McBain has had 84.
Lake County has had 208 confirmed cases, five probable cases and five deaths. The Luther zip code has had 29 cases.
Statewide COVID-19 cases reached 373,197 on Wednesday, an increase of 6,955 since Tuesday. There were 81 new COVID-19 deaths, reaching a pandemic total of 9,405 in Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.